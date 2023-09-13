Plenty of new tricks and treats at Disneyland’s Halloween Time

Halloween Time has returned to the Disneyland resort with new tricks as well as some old traditions.

At Disney California Adventure, Plaza de la Familia, based on the 2018 Disney Pixar film “Coco,” returns with food, fun and music inspired by the spirit of Día de los Muertos.

“In this plaza we are celebrating family,” said Esteban Valerio, guest relations host at Disneyland resort during a recent media preview. “We are celebrating Día de los Muertos, which is the Day of the Dead. This celebration is happening now until Nov. 2.”

A live mariachi performance at Disneyland’s Plaza de la Familia. (Sarah Mosqueda)

While Miguel’s Abuelita demands no music in the “Coco” film, there is plenty of music to be found at the Paradise Garden Bandstand where Marachi performances have become a mainstay this time of year.

“At Plaza de la Familia, you can find incredible music from mariachi bands, like the one right behind me,” Valerio said in front of the bandstand.

The Grammy-award-winning Marachi Divas are among those guests can catch at Plaza de la Familia, with performers in sugar skull makeup for the occasion. The tradition of music is continued with “A Musical Celebration of Coco,” with the Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia retelling the story of “Coco” using song, dance and puppetry.

“You have a live band, with a live singer, a live storyteller that is reliving the story of Coco and Miguel’s journey through the land of the dead,” said Valerio. “You can even meet Miguel after the show.”

The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia tell the story of Coco, starring Miguel. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Paradise Garden Grill rotates their menu options seasonally, and besides the favored carnitas burrito and spicy elote, guests can look forward to new dishes, like chile verde chicken flautas.

“The chile verde chicken flautas are new this year, and they are delicious, and I keep telling everyone they taste just like my Mom’s flautas,” Valerio said.

Guests visiting Plaza de la Familia will also get to check out the recently opened San Fransokyo Square, where new food items are served across the San Fransokyo Gate bridge.

San Fransokyo Gate Bridge is now open in San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Over at Disneyland, Halloween Time is underway with many holiday traditions Mousketeers have come to expect at the park, happening now through Oct. 31.

Mickey and friends, including Pluto and Goofy, have new Halloween costumes this year at Disneyland. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Mickey Mouse and friends get a ghostly glow up with new costumes for the season made with luminescent fabrics and bat details. Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” returns to “wreck the halls” of the Haunted Mansion with special decorations and details from the movie, a tradition that first began in 2001.

The Halloween Screams Nighttime Spectacular also returns to summon the spirits of Disney’s most popular villains in a pyrotechnic and projection show hosted by “Master of Scare-omonies” Jack Skellington and his dog, Zero. The show is visible not only in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle, the centerpiece of most fireworks shows, but at multiple places throughout the park, like Rivers of America, Main Street U.S.A and “it’s a small world.”

Halloween Screams projects Disney’s favorite villains on the “it’s a small world” facade in Fantasyland. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Along with old tricks are new treats, like a poison apple macaroon predicted to be a hit this year.

“Our new poison apple macaroon has salted caramel filling,” said Disneyland Resort Pastry Sous Chef Gracie Gomez. “It looks beautiful, it tastes amazing, and if you like caramel apples you cannot go wrong with that one.”

The are a variety of candy apples as well, including a poison apple made of Granny Smith apples dipped in caramel and white chocolate and similarly modeled after Snow White’s poison apple, which Gomez said are always a favorite.

A Poison Skull Apple made of a green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel and white chocolate. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“We always like to have our returning favorites for our guests that like to come and enjoy those items,” said Gomez, “but we also want to give them something new to try as well.”

Parkgoers who don’t get their fill of Halloween candy and treats can head over to New Orleans square to dine at the recently opened Tiana’s Palace for gumbo and beignets inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Princess and the Frog.”

Tiana’s Palace restaurant at Disneyland Park is now open, serving gumbo and beignets. (Sarah Mosqueda)

This year, there are even treats that don’t require a ticket to Disneyland. For the first time ever, the Halloween spirit is extending to Disneyland Hotel’s Goofy’s Kitchen, where characters will wear special Halloween outfits and themed desserts will be offered from Sept. 21 through Oct. 31. In the lobby of the Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, a new confectionery sculpture inspired by “Coco” is also on view.

“This giant dessert display has Miguel entering the land of the dead, and anyone can see this amazing display,” said Valerio.



