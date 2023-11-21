Happy Harbor Days drops anchor in Dana Point Harbor

Happy Harbor Days has dropped anchor in Dana Point Harbor for the holiday season. Running now through mid-January, the annual holiday light display brings festive programming to the harbor along with more than 700,000 twinkling LED lights.

The themed light exhibits on display include a giant whale sculpture, a reference to the whale-watching experiences made popular by the harbor, as well as lit-up palm trees and a giant beach ball ornament stack. The “Merry Kiss Me” arch also returns as a favored tradition and popular place for photos.

The holiday light display sets the stage for the 48th Boat Parade of Lights. This years theme, “Candyland,” encourages boaters to decorate their vessels as sweetly as a vision of sugar plums for the chance to win $10,000 in cash prizes in categories like Best Use of Theme, People’s Choice, Supervisor’s Cup and Mayor’s Cup. The Boat Parade of Lights runs the weekend of Dec. 8 through 10 at 6:30 p.m. nightly.

Dana Point Harbor’s annual holiday light display boasts over 700,000 LED lights. (Courtesy of Dana Point Harbor Partners)

Santa Claus will come to town a few times during Happy Harbor Days too. On Dec. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching will host Boat Rides with Santa. Families can take photos with St. Nick and his holiday helpers on an adventure at sea.

Reservations are required for the boat rides for a $5 donation, which benefits Soroptimist International of Capistrano Bay. Landlubbers can visit with Santa on Dec. 8 and 15 from 3 to 5 p.m in the Clock Courtyard in front of the classic Dana Point Harbor VW bus.

On Dec. 15, Little Folk Club returns to the harbor. Children of any age are invited to bring their favorite musical instruments to a Christmas sing-along and enjoy face painting and kids crafts in the Clock Courtyard from 10 to 11 a.m.

On Dec. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Pet Project Foundation will offer pet photos for a small donation as part of the annual Santa Paws event in the Clock Courtyard.

Dana Point Harbor Partners hosts Happy Harbor Days each year, an event that has become a draw for visitors and locals alike. The partnership is a collaborative group created to operate and redevelop Dana Point Harbor with the county of Orange to connect the harbor’s landside and waterside into a cohesive experience.

Visit Happy Harbor Days at Dana Point Harbor on 34555 Golden Lantern St., Dana Point and danapointharbor.com/events/ for more information.