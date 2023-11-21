Visit Anaheim’s Brew Pass invites beer lovers to explore Anaheim’s many breweries

Visit Anaheim’s Brew Pass gets users savings at some of the city’s many breweries, like Brewery X.

Anaheim is home to no fewer than 19 breweries, with a majority of them existing along (or near) a 5-mile strip of road that has come to be known as the La Palma Beer Trail. The close proximity makes it easy to explore more than one brewery in a day. The new Brew Pass from Visit Anaheim, available to adults 21 and older, makes it even easier.

Similar to the Visit Anaheim Savings Pass (formerly the Sip, Savor and Shop Pass) the pass offers discounts and deals from a variety of the city’s breweries. The pass is a mobile exclusive but doesn’t require an app. Instead, beer lovers sign up at visitanaheim.org on their phone or computer to get the pass delivered to their phone via text and email, ready to use instantly. The pass gives users access to a curated collection of restaurants and breweries offering check-ins for points or deals and discounts like 20% off your visit to Bottle Logic Brewing or two pints for the price of one at Nobel Ale Works.

On a recent Friday night the Brew Pass gave users 15% off food at Brewery X, a relatively young brewery that has grown rapidly since its opening in 2018 with its beer and seltzers found throughout Orange County. The company supplies beer to Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, Angels Stadium and the Honda Center and has a food truck, Brewery X Eats, known for on-point pizza available as whole pies or by the slice.

Chief brewing officer at Brewery X, Trevor Walls, said the hoppy Slap & Tickle is among the company’s most popular pours.

“I think the name kind of sells itself too,” said Walls. “This is a very approachable West Coast IPA, so it has a bit of hops to it, it’s got a little bitterness and it is 6.7 ABV.”

Brewery X also brews the Official Fan Beer of the Los Angeles Angels, Halo IPA, a West Coast IPA with Citra and Amarillo hops. New releases currently being poured at Brewery X include a Pumpkin Pie Hard Seltzer perfect for the holiday season and the Succulent Sipper, which is a Cactus Cooler-inspired Hard Seltzer with notes of orange citrus and pineapple.

A flight of hard seltzer at at Brewery X in Anaheim. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“We also have our Blood Orange Dictionary Roulette, which is a holiday seasonal flavor that makes you think of fruitcake,” said Walls. “Very crisp, very refreshing, and being in Orange County we always have to introduce orange into something.”

The next stop on the Brew Pass for the evening was Unsung Brewing Co. The superhero-themed brewery at MAKE, across from the Packing House, offered Brew Pass holders 35% off their first in house pour. Part brewery, part comic-book hideout, comics and superhero toys line the walls, and “The Simpsons” plays on the TV screens above the bar. Founded by brewer Mike Crea, the tasting room pours small batch R&D beers and its core beers that keep customers coming back again and again, like Propeller-Head, an American Amber Ale that is brewed using local coffee beans.

“Propeller-Head has been here since the beginning,” said an Unsung beertender. “I know of at least four people who have come here since we opened and do nothing but drink Propeller-Head.”

Other discounts and offers currently available through the Brew Pass include 25% off any sandwich at All-American Brew Works, 10% off the bill at Golden Road Brewing and 10% off any Ballast Point Beer at Ballast Point Brewing Co.

As a special incentive, those among the first to collect 300 points using the Brew Pass will receive a commemorative beer stein.