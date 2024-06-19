South Coast Repertory returns to Mission San Juan Capistrano for a final summer

South Coast Repertory will return to Mission San Juan Capistrano for a final season this summer as part of its Outside SCR program.

“Mission San Juan Capistrano is eager to welcome back audiences for a fantastic summer showing of ‘The Old Man and the Old Moon’ in its historic Central Courtyard,” said Mechelle Lawrence Adams, executive director of Mission San Juan Capistrano. “This lively tale will captivate audiences of all ages in a setting that is unparalleled.”

Directed by SCR associate artistic director Kim Martin-Cotten with book, music and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co., “The Old Man and the Old Moon” is described as an “epic adventure across land, sea and sky, all in the name of love.”

The play features indie folk music and tells the story of the Old Man who keeps the moon filled with light. When his wife is lured away by a strange melody one night while he is asleep, he goes on a journey to find her before the moon runs out of light.

“‘The Old Man and the Old Moon’ is a beautiful, family-friendly, music-filled journey offering the finest of what has become so special about a night of theater under the stars,” said David Ivers, artistic director for SCR.

Guests visit an outdoor area at Mission San Juan Capistrano. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Several SCR veterans have been cast in the production, including Jess Andrews (“Appropriate” and “The Little Foxes”), Tommy Beck (“A Christmas Carol”) and Huntington Beach native Armando Gutierrez (“Million Dollar Quartet”).

Outside SCR began in 2021 when the pandemic prevented indoor performances. Conceived as a way to bring theater outdoors for all to enjoy, Outside SCR opened with two plays that summer; “American Mariachi” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

In 2022, the theater group performed “Million Dollar Quartet” and brought “La Havana Madrid” to audiences last summer.

“It’s amazing to think Outside SCR is moving into its fourth season in partnership with Mission San Juan Capistrano,” Ivers said.

The South Coast Repertory was founded in 1964 and the Tony Award-winning theater company is recognized as one of the leading professional theaters in the U.S. Martin-Cotten joined SCR in 2021 as associate artistic director and is the co-director of the Pacific Playwrights Festival. While she has many director credits under her belt, this will be her first with SCR.

Ivers is looking forward to seeing the play under Martin-Cotten’s direction, saying he’s “confident her artistry will elevate the experience into an unforgettable gathering.”

Although this will be Outside SCR’s last season with the mission, Adams said she hopes the programming has inspired audiences of all ages to fall in love with the local theater.

“While this summer marks the end of our successful four-year run of outdoor theater at the Mission, we truly hope appreciative audiences far and wide will continue to support the masterful array of offerings wherever they take place by Orange County’s premier and award-winning South Coast Repertory,” Adams said.

“The Old Man and the Old Moon” will run July 20 through Aug. 11, with all performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $40 to $60, with special pricing offered for those age 25 and under. Visit scr.org for tickets.