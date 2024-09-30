South Coast Rep opens musical comedy ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ in time for the spooky season

South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa opened its 2024-25 season with the cult classic “Little Shop of Horrors” the weekend of Sept. 21, the first time the theater has produced the popular musical creature feature. Jenn Thompson directs the cult classic about a mean green plant monster from outer space, with showings just in time for the spooky season.

“I do think it is the perfect bite of a musical. It is equal measure funny, scary, thrilling, sexy, dangerous, all of those things,” said Thompson said in a statement. “The scale of it is perfect. It’s accessible, it’s relatable.”

Most fans are familiar with the 1986 film of the same name that stars Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin, but the seeds for “Little Shop of Horrors” were planted long before the success of director Frank Oz’s film.

Advertisement

Its first iteration was as a campy 1960s horror film directed by Roger Corman, which inspired an off-Broadway version written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken in 1982 and led to the 1986 film adaptation.

The musical follows two co-workers at Mushnik’s flower shop on Skid Row; nerdy plant enthusiast Seymour and the lovely Audrey secretly pine for each other, though the latter is tied up in a relationship with a sadistic dentist. Seymour discovers a strange plant in the shop that promises to help him win Audrey’s affections as long as he quells the plant’s thirst for human blood.

The music takes cues from du-wop and Motown and remains a favorite today.

“‘Little Shop of Horrors’ continues to feel invigorating, fresh and totally entertaining. I’m inspired by the musical’s strong dramaturgy, it’s dark and hilarious obsession with the cost of fame, and it’s infectious and delightful score,” South Coast Repertory artistic director David Ivers said in a statement. “Those components, in harmony with a terrific cast and creative team, make it a not-to-miss opener of our 61st season.”

The show, which runs through Oct. 20, has an additional matinee performance scheduled on the final day of its run due to popular demand. There are also several special events planned, including post-show discussions with members of the cast on Oct. 2, Oct. 10 and Oct. 18.

On Oct. 5, “Inside the Season,” hosted by South Coast Repertory’s literary staff, shares in-depth interviews with cast members and artists from the production from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (tickets are $14).

In September, South Coast Repertory partnered with Santa Ana’s Frida Cinema for a screening of a special Director’s Cut of the 1986 “Little Shop of Horrors” movie.

The musical production at South Coast Repertory features Emerson Boatwright as Seymour, Michelle Veintimilla as Audrey and Derek Manson as Dr. Orin Scrivello, the role played by Martin in the 1986 film. Thompson has experience directing classics, comedies and musicals and as a New York-based director she said has one other characteristic that makes her the right person to helm this production.

“I’m from the Lower East Side, so I feel at home on Skid Row.”

Tickets for “Little Shop of Horrors” range in price from $40 to $121 at the South Coast Repertory box office or at scfta.org.