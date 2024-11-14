Feast on this roundup of Thanksgiving takeout options in O.C.

This Thanksgiving, leaving the cooking up to the professionals doesn’t mean you have to go out to eat. These Orange County restaurants are offering Thanksgiving dinner takeout this holiday season, so you can enjoy a restaurant-quality meal from the comfort of your own home. Choose from a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings, a holiday dinner with Italian flair or a healthy gluten-free and dairy-free feast. You can even skip the bird all together and opt for prime rib instead.

A good option for Thanksgiving morning is pumpkin cinnamon rolls from Toast Kitchen & Bakery, and the Ecology Center’s Gratitude Market on Nov. 26 is a great place to gather provisions for your feast.

But for the big meal of the day, whatever you choose, be sure to place your orders before each restaurant’s respective cutoff date so you don’t miss out. We have a feeling these turkey dinners will be gobbled up fast.

Polly’s Pies prime rib roast is available to order for your Thanksgiving table. (Jonathan Hwang)

Bello by Sandro Nardone

1200 Bison Ave. Suite C2, Newport Beach

(949) 520-7191

bellobysandronardone.com

Italian restaurant Bello by Sandro Nardone in Newport Beach will be closed for dine-in on Thanksgiving day, but you can still enjoy the flavors of Italy at your table. For the first time ever, chef Sandro is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for takeout. Choose between costata di manzo, an oven-roasted prime rib, or spalla di maiale, braised pork shoulder, for your entree. Sides include vellutata di zucca, or pumpkin soup, lasagna bianca, mushroom stuffing, truffle gravy and for dessert, cheesecake alla zucca (pumpkin cheesecake.) The feast feeds eight to 10 people. Call (949) 520-7191 for pricing and to order now through Nov. 22. Pickup times will be scheduled for Nov. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Brown sugar-baked ham from Bosscat Kitchen & Libations. (Courtesy of Wales Communications)

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

118 W Chapman Ave., Orange

(714) 716-1599

bosscatkitchen.com

Maple bourbon-brined turkey or brown sugar-baked ham? Sweet potato mash or garlic mashed potato? Apple pie or pumpkin pie? Tough choices for Bosscat Kitchen & Libations’ Thanksgiving take-home feast. Other sides you can add include mac and cheese, cornbread, stuffing, green bean casserole, dinner rolls, winter spiced cranberry sauce and skillet gravy. If it helps, the turkey is a mix of light and dark meat and served in one-third foil pans, already carved, making dinner that much easier. Priced at $195, the dinner feeds up to five people. Orders must be placed by Nov. 25. Order online at bosscatkitchen.com.

Gelson’s offers a complete Thanksgiving dinner with sides and desserts and can top it off with floral arrangements. (Courtesy of Gelson’s Market)

Gelson’s Market

1660 San Miguel Dr., Newport Beach

(949) 644-8660

gelsons.com

Gelson’s Market offers a complete Thanksgiving dinner option, a la carte sides and desserts. Roasted turkey dinner or spiral glazed ham dinner for parties of two, four or 12 start at $60. There are also prime rib and brisket options and you can choose from sides like mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, creamed corn, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and turkey gravy to round out your meal. Gelson’s really is a one-stop-shop with floral arrangements to make your tablescape extra festive. The last day to place orders at gelsons.com is Nov. 26. Pickup is available from Nov. 22 to Dec.1.

Soulful Sides from Georgia’s Soul Food can round out your Thanksgiving meal. (Courtesy of Georgia’s Soul Food)

Georgia’s Soul Food

440 S. Anaheim Blvd., 209A, Anaheim (714) 906-1900

732 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine (949) 669-2484

georgias-restaurant.com

If you can handle the turkey, Georgia’s will take care of the rest. Source your sides from the restaurant’s soulful kitchen to bring menu items like cornbread with honey butter, collard greens and mac and cheese to your table. Don’t forget an order of Nana Gretchen’s whole peach cobbler or sweet potato pie. Place orders by calling the location you plan to pick up from. Preorders are open through Nov. 24 for pickup on Nov. 27.

The Kroft’s Thanksgiving dinner offers a choice of prime rib or roasted turkey breast. (Courtesy of the Kroft)

The Kroft

440 S. Anaheim Blvd. #109, Anaheim

(714) 635-5900

thekroft.com

The Kroft is known for comfort food like country fried chicken and gravy battered poutines. This year, let the Kroft handle the most comforting meal of all: Thanksgiving dinner. Turkey dinners include cranberry sauce, spinach dip with crackers, balsamic-glazed brussel sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted corn salad, turkey gravy and dinner rolls, priced at $119 for four to six people or $179 for to eight 10 people. Prime rib dinners will include horseradish, au jus, spinach dip with crackers, balsamic glazed brussel sprouts, roasted corn salad, brown gravy and dinner rolls, priced at $179 for four to six people and $279 for eight to 10 people. Order by Nov. 21 for pick up by Nov. 27 during normal business hours. Place orders in person or by emailing info@thekroft.com.

Polly’s Pies is a great place for whole pies and holiday dinner this season. (Jonathan Hwang)

Polly’s Pies Restaurant & Bakery

9791 Adams Ave., Huntington Beach

(714) 964-4424

pollyspies.com

Polly’s Pies is a great place to pick up whole delicious pies, like the signature banberry (banana strawberry) and other favorites like apple crisp, coconut cream, lemon meringue and seasonal pies like pumpkin maple crunch. It’s also a great place to get your Thanksgiving dinner to go. A feast with your choice of proteins like whole turkey, ham or prime rib start at $169 with sides like potatoes au gratin, fresh green beans, glazed carrots and dinner rolls available a la carte. Individual dinners of turkey are priced at $17.99 each, and ham dinners are priced at $16.49 each. Visit pollyspies.com to order.

Solstice Seasonal Kitchen & Bar

18555 Jamboree Road, Irvine

(949) 241-7088

dineatsolstice.com

Enjoy the seasonality of Solstice at home with their heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meal. The dinner includes a 3.5-pound herb-roasted boneless turkey, savory turkey gravy made with wild mushrooms, pomme puree, sage walnut stuffing, cranberry orange relish, Brussels sprouts in a pear cider vinaigrette and citrus ginger-glazed Parker house rolls. Designed to serve four to five people, the feast is priced at $195. Place orders online by Nov. 20 no later then 12 p.m. for pickup on Nov. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Orange County-based meal prep and catering company Taylor Made Cuisine offers a gluten-free Thanksgiving dinner to go. (Courtesy of Taylor Made Cuisine)

Taylor Made Cuisine

17945 Sky Park Circle Suite G, Irvine

(714) 342-6454

taylormadecuisine.com

Taylor Made Cuisine is an Orange County-based meal prep and catering company. This year Taylor Made has created a gluten-free and dairy-free Thanksgiving feast. This light and savory option includes roasted turkey, gluten-free gravy, cinnamon orange cranberry sauce, gluten-free sausage apple stuffing, dairy-free garlic mashed potatoes, simple green beans and cranberry mixed green salad. Available for groups of four to 16, the feast can be picked up or delivered chilled. Orders can be placed now through Nov. 20 for delivery or pickup on Nov. 27 by visiting taylormadecuisine.com.

Holiday feasts and meals from Tender Greens offer an alternative to Turkey with a steak roast. (Courtesy of Tender Greens)

Tender Greens

530 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

(949) 679-9135

tendergreens.com

Tender Greens chef-led kitchen is rolling out holiday meals and feasts this season available now through Jan. 8. Its holiday offerings serve up to 10 guests with a steak roast feast priced at $195 or a short rib feast priced at $205. Meals are chilled and ready to heat at home. If you are looking to feed a smaller crowd, holiday meals intended to feed a group of four are offered with steak roast for $65.95 or short rib for $67.95 and choice of two sides and gravy. Individual holiday steak plates with seasoned steak, red wine shallot sauce, cauliflower, potato gratin and sautéed French green beans are also available. You can also order a variety of à la carte sides like farro salad, slow-cooked cauliflower and potato gratin and sweet potato mash. Order online at tendergreens.com.

Top Chef Amar Santana’s Thanksgiving dinner

includes his famous Italian sausage-cornbread stuffing. (Courtesy of Vaca)

Vaca

695 Town Center Drive Suite 170, Costa Mesa

(714) 463-6060

vacarestaurant.com

Let “Top Chef” alum Amar Santana prepare your Thanksgiving dinner this year. A Mary’s Farms whole-roasted, all-natural turkey is at the center of this gourmet Thanksgiving meal. Served with turkey giblet gravy, orange-scented cranberry sauce and Santana’s famous Italian sausage-cornbread stuffing, you’ll have a spread worthy of the Food Network. The meal also includes butternut squash and banana soup with pistachio crème fraiche, mashed potatoes, bourbon-maple glazed yams topped with candied chestnuts and green bean and mushroom casserole. For dessert, take your pick of a whole pecan pie, pumpkin pie or cheesecake. Priced at $540 (excluding tax) the feast feeds six to eight people. Add wine or batched holiday cocktails to your order for an additional charge. Preorder by Nov.20 for pickup on Nov. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Zov’s has traditional Thanksgiving feasts with all the fixings available for pickup in Tustin. (Courtesy of Zov’s)

Zov’s Bistro and Bakery

17440 17th St., Tustin

(714) 838-8855

zovs.com

Chef Zov Karamardian of Zov’s Bistro and Bakery has been offering holiday catering for more than 20 years. Zov’s traditional Thanksgiving feast comes with your choice of sliced boneless turkey breast priced at $625 or a whole free-range turkey priced at $725. Both options include enough wild mushroom and jasmine rice stuffing, mashed potatoes, maple-glazed yams, cranberry citrus relish and more to feed 12 to 15 people. Fresh-baked whole pie choices include classic pumpkin, apple crumb or pecan. Preorders must be placed by Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. Pickups are scheduled for Nov. 27 between 1 and 5 p.m. Order online or by calling (714) 838-8855 ext. 22 or emailing taleene@zovs.com.