California Wine Festival raises a glass in two Orange County cities

Raise a glass at the California Wine Festival, coming to Dana Point and Huntington Beach this year.

The California Wine Festival is known for hosting its wine-tasting events at coastal locations, and this year the festival will make stops in two Orange County beach cities. The recently announced festival schedule for 2025 includes dates in Dana Point and Huntington Beach.

The two-day events celebrate California winemakers with sips from wine-making regions across the state and gourmet bites from local dining purveyors.

“We aim to be a place where our guests can connect with why so many of us call California home,” Emily Kaufmann, executive director of the California Wine Festival said in a statement.

This year’s festival at Dana Point’s Sea Terrace Park takes place on April 25 and 26. On Friday evening, ticket holders can experience a Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting at Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa. The VIP event will include a champagne reception with samplings of hard-to-find trophy wines. Tickets are priced at $125.

The main event is Saturday’s Beachside Wine Festival which aims to advance knowledge of food and wine, with representatives on hand pouring hundreds of premium wines from California. Unlimited wine samples are included in the ticket price along with sips from craft beers and other libations produced in the state. Attendees can also look forward to gourmet bites and live music. Early entrance tickets are priced at $115 while general admission is $89. A VIP festival pass for both days is priced at $239.

The California Wine Festival in Dana Point will offer sips and bites along with coastal views. (Courtesy of California Wine Festival)

The festival returns to Orange County on Oct. 17 and 18 at Huntington Beach’s Paséa Hotel & Spa. On Friday, the Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting, hosted in the Sapphire Ballroom will include a champagne reception, rare wine samplings and regional chefs serving hot and cold appetizers. On Saturday, the Beachside Wine Festival will be an indoor/outdoor event with premium California wines poured and paired with artisanal cheeses, breads, olive oil, shellfish, salads and chocolates.

Tickets for California Wine Festival Huntington Beach go on sale July 1.

The festival is commemorating two decades of encouraging wine enthusiasts to explore the offerings from Golden States vineyards in Napa Valley, Sonoma County and the Central Coast, Kaufmann said. “Our vibrant state has some of the most picturesque strips of coastline globally, innovative culinary concepts, and is the homebase to so many phenomenal wineries, accounting for 80% of the wines produced throughout the country.”

Besides advancing wine education and advocating for local wineries, each festival raises funds for local charitable organizations. This year’s festival in Dana Point will raise funds for Sandy Feet Initiative, an organization that recognizes siblings of children with special needs by organizing safe and instructional beach events that give them the attention and validation they sometimes miss when their sibling requires more care. The Huntington Beach event will donate to Golden Rule Charity, a national nonprofit founded in 2015 to serve hospitality employees facing unexpected hardship.

Kaufmann anticipates this year’s events will continue the tradition of sharing California’s best wineries with attendees.

“We take pride in our relationships with winemakers across the state’s diverse growing regions,” Kaufmann said. “We look forward to raising a glass of one of their award-winning wines with new and returning guests alike.”

For a full schedule of events and ticket visit californiawinefestival.com.