Pacific Symphony celebrates Iranian New Year with Pournazeri Trio

Iranian musician and composer Sohrab Pournazeri performs at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in 2019. The Pournazeri Trio, including Sohrab, will perform at Pacific Symphony’s Nowruz concert on March 29.

Nowruz, the Iranian or Persian New Year, marks the rebirth of nature and the arrival of spring. To celebrate, Pacific Symphony presents “Nowruz: The Concert — Return of the Masters.” Sponsored by the Farhang Foundation, the Cyrus Society and Anoosheh and Alan Oskouian, this traditional Iranian concert has become a beloved tradition for Orange County’s Iranian community.

“Sold-out Nowruz concerts with Pacific Symphony have been some of the most emotionally rewarding concerts I have attended,” John Forsyte, Pacific Symphony president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “The audiences are so passionate about the concerts, artists and the beautiful poetic expression of the music we hear.”

Now in its eighth year, the March 29 concert at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa will feature the Pournazeri Trio, Iranian soloists and the Pacific Symphony, led by music director Carl St.Clair.

The Pournazeri Trio is comprised of Iranian family members who are each talented musicians in their own right. Kaykhorso Pournazeri, founder of Shams Ensemble and highly regarded as the father of Sufi music, will be joined on stage by his two sons, Tahmoures and Sohrab Pournazeri. Other Iranian musicians in the evening’s program include guest vocalists Sahar Boroujerdi and Donya Kamali, and violinist Tina Jamegarmi.

“We are thrilled to once again share the stage with these exceptional artists and to bring audiences together in a celebration of renewal, heritage and the universal language of music,” Forsyte said.

Founded in 2008, the Farhang Foundation was established to promote and celebrate Iranian arts and culture and the upcoming event is one way the organization shares its heritage with a larger audience.

“Through music, we honor the timeless traditions of the Iranian New Year while sharing its universal message of renewal, unity and joy with the wider community,” Farhang Foundation’s executive director, Alireza Ardekani, said in a statement.

The Farhang Foundation emphasizes it is a “non-religious, non-political and not-for-profit organization” that focuses on the areas of poetry, literature, music, fine arts and film, as well as Iran’s history, language, traditions and cuisine.

The symbolism of renewal in Nowruz makes the sacred holiday a time to wash away the past and prepare for new blessings to come. In Iranian households, families might prepare by deeply cleaning their homes or by giving gifts. Many also set a special table known as a “Haft Seen” or “Haft Sîn,” with seven symbolic items that all begin with the 15th letter of the Persian alphabet. Traditional displays might include “seeb” (an apple), which symbolizes beauty and health, and “serkeh” (vinegar), which signifies age and patience.

While the March 29 concert begins at 8 p.m., pre-concert festivities will take place in the lobby at 7 p.m. Guests can expect performances from traditional Iranian musicians and dancers as well as a grand Haft Sîn display.

Forsyte hopes the display and the music will encourage attendees unfamiliar with the holiday to embrace it and inspire others to reconnect with the traditions.

“Music has the power to unite communities and this concert is a profound way to honor a 3,000-year-old tradition while embracing the beauty of cultural exchange,” he said.

“Nowruz: The Concert — Return of the Masters” takes place on March 29, at 8 p.m. at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa. For tickets visit pacificsymphony.org.

