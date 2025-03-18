Field Trip: ArtCult members explore the local art community

A pause in the rain in Irvine last week was welcomed by art enthusiasts who gathered at Unveil Gallery to see its latest exhibition, “Daydream.” Members of the Orange County Museum of Art’s ArtCult received a private tour from Unveil Gallery director Lorraine Han of the new exhibition featuring seven contemporary artists.

“This show is about reality and illusion,” Han explained as she led the group through the exhibition, which explores the act of daydreaming and other themes of escapism.

The private tour was a special treat and one of the perks ArtCult members receive with their membership. Created by the Orange County Museum of Art with young professionals, collectors and philanthropists in mind, ArtCult hosts bimonthly social and educational opportunities at OCMA and beyond.

“ArtCult is a unique opportunity for members to not only engage with programs that are happening at OCMA, like artists talks, exhibition previews, art and happy hours, but it is also a chance to get off site, away from the museum and into the community,” said Brittany Delany director of foundation, corporate and government giving at the Orange County Museum of Art.

ArtCult members visited “Daydream,” an exhibition featuring seven contemporary artists in Irvine. (Courtesy of Unveil Gallery)

The ArtCult membership includes artist walk-throughs of new OCMA exhibitions as well as private collection tours and studio visits in the Southern California area. When one ArtCult member suggested taking the group on “fields trips” Delany began organizing opportunities for members to explore the art scene beyond the OCMA’s Costa Mesa campus.

“In the summer we did a field trip to the Coast Mesa/Newport Beach area to visit a collector’s house as well as a gallery,” Delany said. “This year, in the spirit of field trips, we have gone to Los Angeles and today we are in Irvine. We have some other destinations coming up soon.”

At Unveil Gallery, Han directed the group’s eye to a collection of Polaroid-sized hyper-realistic paintings on the wall by visual artist Mary Henderson.

“All of the paintings are inspired by photos Mary took at her nearby neighborhood park,” said Han. “You probably have to move a little closer to see people’s expressions in each work.”

The group leaned in to take in the details Henderson highlighted with intention within the tight frame of each painting; the texture of woman’s hair or the curve of a child’s face.

“Your comment about the Polaroid feel is really true; they feel so sweet and personal,” one member commented.

“It is almost like they have a filter on them, like the pre-Instagram days filter pack,” said another.

The discussion with other art-minded individuals is part of the draw for members who may be established art collectors or artists themselves.

ArtCult members visited “Daydream,” an exhibition featuring seven contemporary artists in Irvine. (Courtesy of Unveil Gallery)

“I have had a really good time connecting with members of ArtCult who are artists, who are collectors, who are gallerists or people like me who just like to see art,” Delany said. “I have also met people who don’t know where to start when it comes to being an art collector.”

While the ArtCult membership is priced at $1,000 annually, OCMA also offers other membership options at different price points. Admission to the museum is always free.

“Heidi Zuckerman, our chief executive officer and director at OCMA, believes that art is for everyone and art is a human right,” Delany noted.

Regular memberships in the museum start at $100 a year and include benefits like discounts on OCMA merchandise and at OCMA’s cafe and restaurant, Verdant. Delany emphasizes joining is also a wonderful way to connect.

“The other reason people have become members is to have a fun place to go and to have a social network,” said Delany.

To join ArtCult or to learn more about upcoming ArtCult events email membership@ocma.art. To become an OCMA member, visit ocma.art. “Daydream” is on view at Unveil Gallery until March 28.

