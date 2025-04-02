Even pets can pose for photos with Peter Cottontail at Santa Ana’s MainPlace mall

Cruz Carillo stands with his dog Ozzy, a shnoodle mix, as they have their picture taken at the annual Easter Bunny photo garden at MainPlace mall in Santa Ana.

Nala was a little nervous about meeting the Easter Bunny at MainPlace mall. The German shepherd mix approached the big white rabbit seated in front of a pastel-colored cottage cautiously and barked when the bunny waved.

“I brought treats because she might be scared,” said Christian Ayala, Nala’s pet parent.

Nala was one of several animals who had an appointment for photos with floppy-eared rabbit at the Santa Ana shopping center on March 31. The cotton-tailed character, dressed in a purple jacket and festive bow tie, is available for meet-and-greets and photo opportunities at the mall through April 19.

Christian Ayala’s dog, Nala, is nervous about meeting the Easter Bunny at MainPlace mall in Santa Ana. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

While visiting the mall to have photos taken with the Easter Bunny — aka Peter Cottontail— is a tradition that has largely been reserved for young children, bringing four-legged companions in for the occasion has become popular too. In recent years, MainPlace has added days dedicated to pet photos as part of its annual Easter programming, with the next pet night scheduled for Monday, April 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Anyone who has a pet knows they have a real relationship with that furry friend,” said Cory Sams, MainPlace general manager. “We want to give them a chance to be the best ‘pet parents’ they can be — and allowing them to share this experience with their pets is our way of helping our guests with that bonding process.”

Any pets brought along to the shopping center for photos must be leashed or crated while inside the mall and although reservations are not required, they are recommend to streamline the process. Photos packages are printed on site through Cherry Hill Photo and are priced between $39.99 and $49.99. Some people dress up their pets for the photos and others use the opportunity to pose for a fun family photo that includes their pets.

“It’s an enjoyable experience for the families that bring their pets to meet the Easter Bunny, but it’s also equally enjoyable for onlookers who just gather round to watch,” Sams said.

While most people bring either dogs or cats, Sams said they have also seen some unconventional pets too, especially at Christmas when MainPlace also offers pet photos with Santa Claus.

“We have had a number of unusual pet photo ops at MainPlace, including bunnies and even a pet tarantula in past years,” said Sams. “You never know what kind of pet someone will bring in for this fun-filled pet-centric experience.”

On April 6, the center will host a special Sensory Bunny event, inviting children with special needs and their families. Hosted from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., before the mall is open to the public, families can participate in a sensory-friendly version of photos with the Easter Bunny in a controlled and calm environment. The event is presented in partnership with Orange County Arts and Disability. MainPlace mall has partnered with Orange County Arts and Disability in the past to offer free sensory-friendly art workshops for children with disabilities, and the organization will provide a craft activity to children waiting to have their photo taken.

Beatriz Yepez, left, poses two Chihuahua mixes for a picture with the Easter Bunny. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Ayala and Nala looked on as two Chihuahua mixes climbed up on to the Easter Bunny’s lap for their own photos. Nala did have her picture taken eventually, standing a comfortable distance away from the rabbit. Despite her initial skittishness, Ayala said it is important to him to include his dog in holiday traditions.

“To put it simply, she is part of the family,” Ayala said.