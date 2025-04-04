Advertisement
At least 3 cars damaged in parking structure fire at Disneyland Resort Friday

Flames envelope a car in the Pixar Pals parking lot and smoke rises over the structure.
A car caught fire in the Pixar Pals parking lot at Disneyland Friday morning, the Anaheim Police Department said.
(KTLA )
By City News Service

An SUV caught fire Friday morning in a parking structure that serves the Disneyland resort in Anaheim and it spread to at least two more vehicles before the flames were put out.

The fire was reported at 9:47 a.m. Friday in the Pixar Pals parking structure, Anaheim police Sgt. Jacob Gallacher told City News Service. That location is off Disneyland Drive and north of Magic Way.

The vehicle of origin was a Toyota RAV4, Gallacher said.

Anaheim Fire Department firefighters put out the flames, he said. At least three vehicles were damaged, including the RAV4.

