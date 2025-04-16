Man accused of attempting to torch relative at O.C. hotel

Orange County Superior Court’s Central Justice Center in Santa Ana, where Robert Meza was arraigned Wednesday on charges of pouring lighter fluid on a relative and attempting to set a family member on fire in an Anaheim motel.

A 66-year-old man was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of pouring lighter fluid on a relative and attempting to set her on fire in an Anaheim motel.

Robert Meza is charged with attempted murder, a count of criminal threats, two counts of attempt to burn, a count of possession of flammable material, a count of attempted criminal threats with intent to terrorize, a count of vandalism, and a count of resisting arrest, all felonies, with a sentencing enhancement for attempted premeditated murder. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Meza was staying at the Days Inn by Wyndham Anaheim Near the Park, 800 S. Beach Blvd., on Saturday with a relative visiting from out of state, according to Sgt. Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department.

He is accused of dousing the woman with lighter fluid and trying to set her ablaze as well as threatening another woman with a screwdriver at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the criminal complaint.

The victims escaped injury, Sutter said. It was not known what motivated the alleged attack, Sutter said.