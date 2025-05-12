Arden: Helena Modjeska Historic House and Gardens to host open house

History buffs, nature lovers and Shakespeare fans can all find a little something to explore at Modjeska’s Spring Open House on Saturday.

The annual event, which launched in 2019 and has been held in May since 2023, is an entertainment and educational experience at Arden: Helena Modjeska Historic House and Gardens in Silverado.

“Arden: Helena Modjeska Historic House and Gardens was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1990 and is one of only two sites in Orange County to receive this designation,” said OC Parks Historic Curator Bradley Flynt. “The process involves an application to the National Park Service who reviews the history and significance of the site. Modjeska’s home was designated because the site tells the story of an individual who played a significant role in the history of the United States.”

Advertisement

The event takes place in three scheduled time slots (10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.) and visitors can sign up to for free. The Orange Town Revival will perform live music, docents will lead tours of the home and grounds, and the Modjeska Shakespeare Players will also perform.

The Modjeska Shakespeare Players will also perform at Modjeska’s Spring Open House. (Courtesy of OC Parks)

“If you’re a Shakespeare lover, you’ll get a curated tasting menu of familiar favorites and more obscure bits — we’re doing a side-splitting scene from the Shakespeare, John Fletcher collaboration, ‘The Two Noble Kinsmen,’ which isn’t produced at nearly the rate of a ‘Romeo and Juliet,’” said Nicholas Thurkettle, director of the Modjeska Shakespeare Players. “For Shakespeare newcomers, you’ll get a non-judgmental introduction and the authentic joy of performers who want to share what wonderful stuff this is — for free. And everyone will get to breathe in the magical atmosphere of Arden, the flower gardens, the ancient oaks. People who come can scarcely believe a place like this exists in Orange County.”

Thurkettle said their regular showcases at Arden’s open house events are a 30-minute collection of scenes, speeches and sonnets.

“We perform on the lawn right in front of the house porch, using a deliberately informal aesthetic,” Thurkettle said. “The audience sees us playing dress-up in full view, pulling crowns and doublets and swords out of a tub as needed. For me, the goal is to ignite new Shakespeare lovers, and a huge part of that is taking out the distance and the intimidation. Shakespeare was popular entertainment in his day. The best moments are when we present, say, a scene from ‘King Lear,’ and if you have an inviting attitude, give the audience just a bit of context, and get them into the rhythm of the language, very quickly they’re as rapt as if they’re watching ‘Game of Thrones.’ Because it’s the same stuff.”

Modjeska’s Spring Open House offers visitors an engaging experience at Arden: Helena Modjeska Historic House and Gardens during the spring, when flowers bloom in the park and water flows through the creek. (Courtesy of OC Parks)

Shakespeare does play a big role at the Arden house considering the home belonged to world-renowned Shakespearean actress Helena Modjeska from 1888 until 1906, according to Flynt.

“Modjeska and her husband, Charles Bozenta Chlapowski, spent the off-season at Arden, which she named for the ground’s resemblance to the Forest of Arden in Shakespeare’s play, ‘As You Like It,’” Flynt said. “Their rambling white cottage was designed by famed New York architect Stanford White in 1888.”

He said the Polish Shakespearean actress, Modjeska, was one of the most recognizable stage stars of the late Victorian era.

“The event aims to highlight the remarkable story of an immigrant woman’s great achievements and inspire visitors who travel from near and far to visit the historic home and grounds,” Flynt said.

“Visitors can also taste one of the famous caramel and marshmallow Modjeska candies,” Flynt said.

The Orange Town Revival will perform live music at Modjeska’s Spring Open House. (Courtesy of OC Parks)

Each open house session can accommodate up to 150 visitors. In addition to free entry, the event also has free parking — there’s off-site parking and shuttle. Visit ocparks.com for more information and to register in advance.

For those who can’t make the event, guests can learn about the Arden during free guided tours of the historic home and grounds Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. with advance registration. The site, located at 29042 Modjeska Canyon Road, is also open for self-guided tours of the grounds Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.