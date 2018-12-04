Tree lighting benefits Orange County School of the Arts

The 2018 celebration featured a full-stage production created especially for the evening by the talented staff and students of the Orange County School of the Arts and its outstanding performance ambassadors known as “Montage.” Working closely with the club’s event management team led by Aaron Trent, the holiday show was the culmination of some two months of creative rehearsals resulting in a performance billed as “Making Holiday Memories” featuring 40 student stars in grades 7-12 in 10 production numbers outfitted in sparkling costumes.