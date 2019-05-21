Korean street karaoke takes hold at The Source OC in Buena Park

In 2015, BJ Chanhyun, 34, first live-streamed his street karaoke show on the streets of Hongdae, an area of Seoul known for its bustling arts and indie music scene. It was originally meant to be a one-time thing but proved popular with viewers. He recruits people on the street to perform karaoke, an audience (also seen on camera) inevitably gathers behind the singers, and people can watch the event online and comment in real time.