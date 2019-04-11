O.C. Museum of Art opens season 2 at its ‘Expand’ location

“We want dynamic and diverse experiences for our visitors,” Coblentz said. “I think contemporary art is challenging on some levels. One of our goals is to challenge people, to keep them trying to solve the puzzle. Maybe it’s OK if something is conceptually challenging. I think we’re so used to, in our contemporary culture, easily digesting information and having things spoon-fed to us. You step into the museum because you’re choosing to think and look differently than you do when you’re moving through everyday life.”