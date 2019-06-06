Adult Beverages: Beer makes inroads into wine’s world, with mixed results

Ultimately, though, I think the dinner-pairing idea makes craft beer seem like it’s competing with wine on the latter’s terms. I think it’s better to present it as a uniquely different kind of libation with its own time and purpose, much as the craft cocktail set is doing with their creations. Artisanal beers are made to be enjoyed on their own, accompanied by nothing more than a bar-top snack or two to complement them — something salty and crunchy and insubstantial.