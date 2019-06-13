Adult Beverages: Rombauer’s winemaker has cracked the secret to bestselling chardonnay

“The challenges are the really cool years,” he said. “2011 was like that. You need to be able to get the fruit ripe enough, which you can do if you manage your canopies. And close to the water, wind can be an issue. Strong evening breezes can really move things around. Mildew is definitely a challenge in Carneros, too. You have these foggy mornings and sunny afternoons that are perfect for mold spores. And the soils here are pretty low in vigor. But all of those challenges give our wines uniqueness. We’re quite different than all other parts of Napa.”