Get slimed at the SoCal Slime Bonanza in Tustin

In layman’s terms, an ASMR is a relaxing tingle, often starting in your scalp and traveling south, that is triggered by a soft, repetitive sound. As pretty as some slimes can be, it’s really all about the sound they make when they are manipulated, whether that sound be a crackling, popping, crunching or slurping. Young and old alike have sworn by the therapeutic value of slime videos since they took the internet by storm about a year ago.