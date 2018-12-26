On Theater: Fetes, Ingersoll, Wright share year-end honors

“It might be said that Angela Ingersoll was born to play Judy Garland,” this column declared. “Certainly the physical and vocal categories are there, and if that weren't enough, her publicity reveals that she once played Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz.' And, of course, she closes her time in the show with Judy's theme song, “Over the Rainbow,” sitting plaintively on the stage after her character's death has been revealed.”