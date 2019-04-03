Believing virtual reality is a promising tool for learning languages, companies, colleges invest

“I have all these memories of how I’d be in a new part of the Middle East where I didn’t know the language,” says Taber, founder and CEO of Irvine-based virtual reality language-learning company, Immerse. “But it was so fun, because as a little kid, I’d pick [it] up … I’d listen and be like, ‘I think he’s talking about the kitchen and that probably means he’s saying this.’ ”