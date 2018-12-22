Editor’s Notebook: Winter Fest OC gives local kids a temporary taste of real winter

Since we have two kids under 5, we skipped the sections of the festival that looked fun for older kids (and adults) 42 inches and over — the ice-skating rink, the ice-tube racing and the roller coasters — and went straight for the Paw Patrol meet-and-greet, only available at certain times during the day. It was the first time I’d seen cartoon characters mobbed to the point that they needed to be separated from the crowd to control the kids (and their camera-happy parents). Chase and Marshall of “Paw Patrol” will be available until Christmas Day, and throughout the festival there are scheduled meet-and-greets with Hatchimals, PJ Masks, Octonauts and Peppa Pig.