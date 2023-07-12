Master plan now in place for Laguna Beach to go all-electric with its fleets

The Laguna Beach City Council has approved a plan to go electric with its municipal fleet. Above, one of its propane-powered summer trolleys makes a stop at the Festival of Arts in 2022.

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, July 12. We are Carol Cormaci and Vince Nguyen, bringing you this week’s TimesOC newsletter. Together we’ve aggregated the latest local news and events.

First, a personal note from Carol: After today’s edition, my newsletter co-writer, Vince, who for about a year has been a social media platform editor and copy editor for the Daily Pilot (and a true utility player, as he has also stepped in to cover prep sports for us on occasion and actually asked if he could help me out with this weekly missive) will be embarking on a new job at a community news media outlet based in La Cañada Flintridge. His work on our staff and his infectious enthusiasm will be missed more than I can express, and I hope you’ll join me in wishing him a bright future.

In its ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, the Laguna Beach City Council recently accepted a master plan for electrification of its municipal fleet and for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and the goal is to have it mostly in place by 2035.

Our Daily Pilot colleague Andrew Turner has been covering Laguna’s move to help counter global warming. He writes that the seaside city had 181 vehicles (164 on-road) in its municipal fleet as of June 2022. Analysis provided to the city by the consulting firm ICF indicated that 147 of the on-road vehicles could be transitioned to battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

It also projected the cost of ownership of an electric vehicle fleet to be $1.1 million less than if the city continued to operate internal combustion engine vehicles.

If the plan to replace 147 fossil fuel vehicles with electric vehicles is implemented, city staff said it could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12,000 metric tons and nitrogen oxide emissions by 30,000 pounds over the life of the new fleet.

“These emission reductions are equivalent to taking 2,600 light-duty vehicles off the road for a whole year,” said Sam Pournazeri, senior director of clean transportation and energy for ICF.

So, how much will this endeavor cost? About $4.6 million to replace the non-transit fleet with electric vehicles, and the associated charging infrastructure was estimated to be $650,000, Turner reports. Conversion of Laguna’s existing propane-powered trolley fleet to electric vehicles would cost approximately $1.6 million, according to a staff report.

The city’s consultant found that the number of trolleys would need to expand from 25 to 33 upon transition to an electric fleet to support summer demand, because of the vehicles’ limited range and time needed to charge. The cost for an electric trolley is roughly $450,000, while the necessary charging infrastructure is expected to have a price tag of at least $1 million.

“This is going to continue to evolve and morph, depending on technology and a whole lot of factors,” Mayor Bob Whalen said. “Our implementation plan is going to have to be flexible.”

MORE NEWS

Volunteers help paint murals around the Christ Church by the Sea. Many of its stained glass windows were shattered in April. (Courtesy of Diana Hensley)

• Volunteers have banded together to replace the windows of Christ Church by the Sea in Newport Beach with a mural of coastal scenery. The stained glass windows were destroyed in an act of vandalism in April and are now in the process of being restored. The work is expected to be finished this fall. The paintings were rendered in June by Diana Hensley, her grandson, Aiden, and a group of other volunteers looking to help beautify the church.

Elizabeth Lovat, a Huntington Beach city lifeguard, sustained a spinal cord injury while on the job July 3. (Courtesy of the city of Huntington Beach)

• A Huntington Beach city lifeguard was hospitalized after suffering a serious spinal cord injury on the job July 3. The Huntington Beach Fire Outreach Foundation late last week identified the lifeguard as Elizabeth Lovat, a 2020 graduate of Huntington Beach High. Lovat has played three years of Division I collegiate water polo at Iona College in New York where she is a speech pathology major.

• Officials with the county’s Animal Care services reported last week its facility in Tustin had taken in 57 stray dogs since July 1, likely owing to panic induced by the sound of fireworks and unfamiliar experiences. Pet owners whose dogs have recently gone missing are encouraged to visit petadoption.ocpetinfo.com/LostFound to browse pets currently being cared for at the O.C. Animal Shelter, as well as petadoption.ocpetinfo.com/foundocac, which displays retrieved pets not currently being cared for at the Tustin center. Officials also advise people to license their animals by visiting ocpetinfo.com/license.

PUBLIC SAFETY AND COURTS

Newport Beach surgeon Grant Robicheaux, center, and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley leave the Harbor Justice Center in 2020. On Friday, a judge dropped sex charges against the couple, but both still face drug charges. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

• Newport Beach hand surgeon Dr. Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley, embroiled for the past several years in a notorious case that involved being charged for drugging and sexually assaulting women, on Friday saw the remaining sex charges dropped against them by Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael Leversen. Robicheaux and Riley still face a felony charge of drugging the drink of one woman. The doctor still faces two felony counts of illegal possession of assault weapons, plus misdemeanor charges of possessing cocaine and other drugs.

• Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire early yesterday afternoon in Orange that threatened some homes, according to a report from City News Service. The blaze broke out about 12:15 p.m. around Kendra Loop and Serrano Avenue, said Orange Fire Capt. Robert Prendergast, and was contained to about 2 to 4 acres.

• Irvine police Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of burglarizing a home in the Altair community in late June, CNS reported. The suspect was arrested at his home in Fontana where over $125,000 in cash and the victim’s watch were found, according to police.

• A 50-year-old convicted sex offender, Jason Jamal Ortiz, was charged Tuesday with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in Santa Ana, according to another CNS report. He is accused of attacking the woman Monday on the 1400 block of South Main Street. Police were called at 6:43 a.m., according to a police spokesperson.

BUSINESS BUZZ

Bread Artisan Bakery owner Jonnie LoFranco and head baker, Yannick Guegan, a master baker from Brittany, France, from left, stand with one of their delivery trucks at the company’s headquarters in Santa Ana. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• Santa Ana-based Bread Artisan Bakery churns out hundreds of breads daily for local eateries, from baguettes to burger buns. From baguettes and sourdough loaves to burger buns and ciabatta, owner Jonnie LoFranco and French master baker Yannick Guegan helps supply loaves with love for restaurants all over Orange County, such as Marche Moderne, Gem Dining and Strong Water Anaheim, writes TimesOC reporter Sarah Mosqueda.

• Magazine publication Wine Spectator, the leading authority in the world of wine, named multiple Orange County restaurants as Award of Excellence and Best of Award of Excellence recipients for their outstanding wine lists. Wine programs must feature a selection of 90 or more wines that are not easily found in stores and match the restaurant’s cuisine and price point.

• Hundreds of workers at four hotels, including two near Disneyland, walked off the job Tuesday, joining a second wave of strikes that kicked off this week, the L.A. Times reports. Starting at 5 a.m., Unite Here Local 11-represented workers from the Hilton Anaheim, the Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort, the Irvine Hilton in Orange County and the Hyatt Regency near Los Angeles International Airport walked out, mirroring actions taken at other hotels over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, demanding higher pay and better benefits.

• A judge on Tuesday approved Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which has an office in Irvine, potentially allowing for a merger of the tech giant and the Santa Monica-headquartered video gaming publisher.

LIFE & LEISURE

Warren Chang’s “Man with Dog” is one of 170 paintings and sculptures on display at the California Art Club’s Annual Gold Medal exhibition at Bowers Museum. (Courtesy of Bowers Museum)

• The 112th annual Gold Medal exhibition presented by the California Art Club returns to Bowers Museum in Santa Ana until Sept. 10. The exhibit features 170 paintings and sculptures of California Impressionism selected by the club panel. This is the second year the California Art Club has presented its Gold Medal exhibition at Bowers, and the show will focus on contemporary-traditional artwork, selected from nearly 600 submissions.

Boat captains Dani Fasser, Angela Sysward, Erica Page and Kayla Smith, from left, stand with fleet co-owner Pamela Watts, center, aboard the whale watching vessel Catallac, in Newport Harbor on Thursday. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• On June 20, all five Davey’s Locker Whale Watching & Sportfishing boats were captained by women. In a male-dominant profession, Davey’s Locker operates eight boats and employs about 20 captains. On that gloomy June morning, Angela Syswerda, Dani Fasser, Delaney Trowbridge, Kayla Smith and Erica Page each guided their vessels out from the Balboa Peninsula. To qualify, they had to register at least 720 days at sea, plus class time.

Yoli Origel, the founder of Cancer Kinship, is a cancer survivor who started a nonprofit dedicated to cancer patients. The organization provides a peer mentorship program and “Kinner Beauty,” a free wig program. (James Carbone)

• Yoli Origel founded Newport Beach nonprofit organization Cancer Kinship in 2018 to provide support for cancer patients and survivors. The nonprofit offers four main programs for support: mentorship, education and empowerment, community resource navigation and the Kinner Beauty Salon, which provides free wigs to patients. Started in 2021 after inheriting a 20-year-old free wig program from the Susan G. Komen Foundation, the Brea salon helps patients and survivors truck through their most traumatic experiences: hair loss. This year, the organization wants to provide 200 free wigs to cancer patients.

SPORTS

Bettylou Sakura Johnson of Hawaii celebrates after winning the 2022 U.S. Open of Surfing women’s title last August. (James Carbone)

• The U.S. Open of Surfing returns to the Huntington Beach Pier July 29 through Aug. 6 with a new title sponsorship: Wallex, a digital asset service provider. The company stepped in for Costa Mesa-based Vans, and the full name for this year’s competition is the 2023 Wallex U.S. Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico. New attractions come to this year’s edition, which will feature a a freestyle motocross competition and other activities. The event is free and open to the public.

• The Daily Pilot sportswriters have announced their annual Wrestling Dream Team, with Fountain Valley senior TJ McDonnell named Wrestler of the Year. McDonnell, bound for Oregon State, won the 182-pound title in the CIF State individual wrestling championships in Bakersfield.

• Angels fans aren’t the only ones wondering if another team will manage to take Shohei Otani away from the Halos. Check out the Los Angeles Times columns and articles written in recent days on the subject of Ohtani’s future by Bill Plashke, Bill Shaikin and Dylan Hernández.

OBITUARIES

Tom Titus stands in the Segerstrom stage at South Coast Repertory, where he has reviewed every single show for the Daily Pilot and TimesOC since they opened in 1965. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• Tom Titus, who reviewed countless productions for the Daily Pilot and TimesOC in his 55-year career, died June 2 at his home in Orange. South Coast Repertory said from 1965 to 2020, Titus missed only one show. A celebration of life will be held at the GEM Theatre, 12852 Main St., Garden Grove, on Aug. 19 at 11 a.m.

Longtime friends of the late Tim “Skipper” Bercovitz stand aboard his 40-foot wooden Ketch, Fairwind, Friday, June 7, at its berth in Newport Harbor, outside of American Legion Post 29. (Eric Licas)

• Tim “Skipper” Bercovitz never turned down anyone curious of a quaint ocean cruise along the Newport Harbor on his prized vessel Fairwind. Bercovitz died of prostate cancer on June 21, but his legacy is not forgotten as his loved ones gathered to reminisce Friday at the American Legion Post 291. Bercovitz made it his mission to spread his passion for sailing.

CALENDAR THIS

Frog legs, cayenne pepper sandwiches and deep-fried Oreos were among the items served up at Chicken Charlie’s during the 2022 Orange County Fair. This year’s fair gets underway Friday. (Daily Pilot File Photo)

• It’s back! The 2023 Orange County Fair will throw open its gates Friday at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa and continue through Aug. 14. General information can be found here.

• The Orange Public Library & History Center is screening “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (rated PG) from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday in its community room, 407 E. Chapman Ave. Popcorn and snacks will be available for purchase; proceeds support the Library. For more information call (714) 288-2468.

• The bluegrass band the Storytellers will perform at Hangar 24 Orange County on Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m. The restaurant is located at 17877 Von Karman Ave., Unit 110, Irvine.

KEEP IN TOUCH

Thank you for reading today’s newsletter. If you have a memory or story about Orange County, I would love to read and share it in this space. Please try to keep your submission to 100 words or less and include your name and current city of residence.

I appreciate your help in making this the best newsletter it can be. Please send news tips, your memory of life in O.C. (photos welcome!) or comments to carol.cormaci@latimes.com.