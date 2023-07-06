Orange County restaurants earn recognition from Wine Spectator

The wine room at Luciana’s Ristorante in Dana Point boasts a diverse wine list of nearly 350 highly rated wines in Dana Point.

Each year, Wine Spectator recognizes restaurants around the world for well-curated wine programs. The publication favored by wine enthusiasts awarded several Orange County restaurants honors this year, including Luciana’s Ristorante in Dana Point.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for 2023,” said William Blank, general manager and sommelier at Luciana’s Ristorante.

Wine Spectator is a leading authority in the world of wine and the Award of Excellence recognizes exceptional wine programs and establishments that deliver extraordinary dining experiences along with outstanding wine lists. Wine programs must feature a selection of 90 or more wines that are not easily found in stores and match the restaurant’s cuisine and price point.

“At Luciana’s, we have always believed that a thoughtfully curated wine selection elevates the entire dining experience and enjoyment of our guests,” Blank said. “This award reinforces our dedication to providing a premier dining experience with an extensive and diverse array of wines.”

The recognition comes at a particularly special time, as Luciana’s Ristorante is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The Luhan family’s first eatery, the former What’s Cooking bistro in Newport Beach, was opened by youngest daughter Lucia in 1976. The bistro’s success prompted Lucia to open two more locations: What’s Cooking Express Cuisine in Costa Mesa in 1982 and Luciana’s Ristorante in 1983.

Today the second generation of the Luhan family runs the restaurant in Dana Point’s Lantern District, serving classic Italian dishes using the family’s own brand of olive oil produced at the family farm in Tuscany. Wines are stored in the restaurant’s Private Wine Cellar, which is large enough to accommodate private parties and events.

A bottle of Osso del Milio at Luciana’s Ristorante in Dana Point. (Courtesy of Luciana’s Ristorante)

Other Orange County restaurants recognized with the Award of Excellence for 2023 include Del Frisco’s Grille, Morton’s Steak House, Seasons 52, Twenty Eight, Fogo de Chão, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, the Quiet Woman, Rusty Pelican, Watertable at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach, Henry’s Coastal Cuisine at Hilton Waterfront Beach Resort, Spaghettini, O’Neill’s Bar & Grill and Knife at Marriott Laguna Cliffs.

More Orange County restaurants were recognized by Wine Spectator as Best of Award of Excellence recipients, like Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Beach, which received the award for the seventh consecutive year.

Selanne Steak Tavern is owned by Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne and local businessman Kevin Pratt. Opened in 2013, the restaurant serves steak and seafood with a wine list that leans into California and French wines curated by the tavern’s certified advanced sommelier, Vito Pasquale.

“Our 3,000-bottle inventory of 400 carefully chosen, diverse wine features selections from California and France, as well as curated options from Washington, Oregon, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Argentina, Germany, Austria, South Africa, Portugal, Canada and Australia,” Pasquale said. “The list is designed to appeal to all wine lovers — their palates, pairing preferences and spending desires.”

Certified advanced sommelier Vito Pasquale pours a glass at Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Beach. (Courtesy of Selanne Steak Tavern)

Best of Award of Excellence honors are granted to restaurants that offer 350 or more selections of wine with collections that demonstrate a wide range of wine regions and styles, as well as vintage depth.

Other Orange County restaurants granted the Best of Award of Excellence include the Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar, the Hobbit, Mastro’s Steakhouse, the Capital Grille, the Ranch Restaurant & Saloon, Napa Rose at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel, Mastro’s Ocean Club, Splashes at Surf and Sand resort and Bourbon Steak at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach.

All award-winners will be featured in Wine Spectator’s August issue and the full list can be viewed at WineSpectator.com.