Chargers and Rams open training camps this week in Costa Mesa and UC Irvine

The NFL’s back in Orange County this week as the Los Angeles Chargers open their annual preseason training camp Thursday in Costa Mesa and the L.A. Rams do likewise Saturday at UC Irvine.

The Chargers will conduct camp through Aug. 16 at the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex at 2750 Fairview Road, including 13 practices that are free and open to the public.

Practices will start at 10 a.m. each day, except for 7 p.m. Aug. 12.

The Chargers will host the Rams for a joint practice Aug. 1 and the New Orleans Saints for practices Aug. 15-16. They will visit the Rams’ camp on Aug. 3.

Advertisement

Registration to attend Chargers’ practices is available at the sports complex or at chargers.com/camp. Shaded bleacher seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Chargers players and cheerleaders will be available for autographs, and camp days will feature music and other entertainment, family-friendly activities and food and beverages available for purchase.

The Chargers’ first preseason game is Aug. 8 in Arizona. They have two exhibition games at home at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson: Aug. 18 vs. the Saints and Aug. 24 against the Seattle Seahawks.

They play the Indianapolis Colts in Carson to open the regular season Sept. 8.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff drops back to pass at a training camp practice at UC Irvine in August 2018. The Rams open this year's camp Saturday at UCI's Crawford Field. (File Photo / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

The Rams, coming off a trip to the Super Bowl last season, will have seven public practices at UC Irvine’s Crawford Field at 903 W. Peltason Drive: 4 p.m. Saturday through July 30 and 2 p.m. Aug. 2 to 4.

Admission to practices is free, but tickets are required. Ticket registration is available at UCI or therams.com/trainingcamp. Prepaid parking is available at parking.uci.edu/rams.

Schedule magnets, posters, compression arm sleeves and bottle openers will be given away on various days, and players will sign autographs after the practices.

Daily activities will include entertainment, cheerleader performances, “The Dream Continues” exhibit featuring the NFC championship trophy, food and beverages for purchase, a Corona beer garden and a Kids Zone with face painting, balloon animals, inflatables and a 50-yard football field.

The Rams play their preseason opener Aug. 10 at Oakland and have one home exhibition game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: Aug. 24 against the Denver Broncos.

The Rams open the regular season Sept. 8 against the Carolina Panthers at Charlotte, N.C.