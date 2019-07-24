Split Newport Beach council OKs keeping aviation consultant after debate over qualifications

Newport Beach’s longtime aviation consultant will continue to work as a liaison between the city and John Wayne Airport for at least another year, but the decision to keep using his services was not without criticism.

A split City Council voted Tuesday to add one year, worth up to $85,000, to Tom Edwards’ contract. The extension will follow the terms of his existing agreement with the city: a flat rate of $5,000 per month for the first 25 hours of work, with additional work billed at $300 an hour with approval by the city manager’s office.

The amended contract allows Edwards, a former Newport mayor who has been the city’s airport consultant since 2008, an average of about seven hours of “overtime” per month.

The council voted 4-3 for the extension, with Councilmen Kevin Muldoon, Brad Avery and Marshall “Duffy” Duffield opposed. Without the approval, Edwards’ contract would have expired at the end of the month.

Muldoon led the charge against re-upping the pact.

“I’m not aware of who his competitors are in this pursuit, but I am of the opinion, after observing his services directly and after hearing numerous complaints from residents about the knowledge base that’s now required for this position … that his service is no longer needed,” Muldoon said.

Edwards did not return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

Newport’s self-advocacy in airport matters is reflected in the city’s landmark 1985 settlement agreement with JWA that established a flight curfew and limits on noise and the number of passengers and departures; a settlement last year that moved departure paths closer to Upper Newport Bay and away from homes; and, most recently, the debate over general aviation at the airport.

Edwards, who was the city’s mayor in 1998, generally follows up on broad community concerns and keeps up with aviation business and regulatory trends — specifically focusing on the continuing effects of recently adjusted departure paths over Newport Beach and changes underway in JWA’s general aviation program.

He is an attorney by trade, but does not serve the city in a legal capacity.

Under questioning by Mayor Diane Dixon, City Manager Grace Leung said Edwards’ overages have focused on general aviation and direct community requests for information that can tack 10 to 20 hours to his 25-hour base.

Leung said she and some other top city staff members can answer airport questions, but she doesn’t know of anyone else with Edwards’ breadth and depth of institutional knowledge. Without him, “we would have to rebuild that knowledge base … which would take quite a bit of time to do,” she said.

Avery said he regards Edwards as an expert, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with doing a detailed review of his work, especially given the keen public interest in airport operations.

When it comes to Edwards’ expertise, though, Muldoon said there was none.

Muldoon asked Leung if Edwards had ever been a passenger on a plane, which she said she assumed he had. He then questioned if Edwards had aviation experience and, after she was quiet, he asked if Edwards would speak for himself.

Edwards was not at the meeting.

“Oh I’m sorry, he’s not here — probably because he expects to get this contract every year in perpetuity because [he’s] a former mayor and councilman,” Muldoon said. “If you want to vote for this nonsense to continue, it’s fine, but I’m telling you he’s not an expert. I’ve had pilots tell me point-blank he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. I’ve had residents tell me he’s been rude to them. I’m not going to support this kind of contract.”