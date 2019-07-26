Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Irvine man sentenced to life without parole for killing his business partner, a Laguna Beach resident

Suspect
Edward Younghoon Shin, shown in an Orange County Sheriff’s Department booking photo, murdered his business partner, Christopher Smith.
(Courtesy of Orange County Sheriff’s Department )
By Faith E. Pinho
July 26, 2019
5:44 PM
An Irvine man was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2010 murder of a Laguna Beach resident who was his business partner, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Edward Younghoon Shin, 41, was convicted of first-degree murder in December, despite his argument that the death of 33-year-old Christopher Smith in their San Juan Capistrano office was the result of a “fight gone bad.”

Prosecutors said Shin murdered Smith so he could take full ownership of their advertising firm, 800xchange.

During his trial, Shin claimed that Smith “blew up” at him — causing a fight that ended with Smith falling and hitting his head on a desk.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Matt Murphy, however, called Shin the “gold-medal winner” in the “liar Olympics” at the trial.

Faith E. Pinho
