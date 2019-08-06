2019 Orange County Fair

There are 10 stories.
1There are now edible spoons at the Costa Mesa fairgrounds. They are part of the OC Fair & Event Center’s ongoing efforts to increase sustainability.
2Whether drawn by curiosity or hunger, or both, an audience gathered Sunday for the “Cooking with Bugs” demonstration at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa.
3The Out at the Fair festival featured an appearance from the Golden State Squares — a gay and lesbian square dancing club — and a “Glam Show.”
4The most hair-raising addition is the intimidating Titan, a tall crane that propels and hurls daredevils 17 stories into the air at speeds of up to 60 mph.
5Tucked away in the Los Alamitos building on the southeast corner of the Main Mall is the OC Fair’s Visual Arts Gallery.
6Papi’s signature puffy taco is packed with a choice of lime-marinated carne asada, achiote-marinated chicken, carnitas, al pastor or creamy potatoes.
7As I walked through the gates on opening day of the Orange County Fair on Friday, I felt a need.
8There’s nothing quite like the sound of screaming people being spun overhead on a thrill ride while Ed Sheeran’s “Photograph” blares from an adjacent attraction to let you know a county fair is going on.
9Exuberant and maybe a little stressed, new and longtime entrants filed into the OC Promenade at the Orange County fairgrounds, toting carts and wagons behind them.
10Workers are applying final coats of paint and adding last-minute agricultural-themed pieces to make sure that when the Orange County Fair opens in Costa Mesa this week, it’ll be ready to provide guests with “Acres of Fun.”