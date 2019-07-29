Orange County’s LGBTQ community goes all ‘Out’ during festival at the Fair

No raindrops fell Sunday, but there were still plenty of rainbows at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa.

For the first time, the county’s signature summertime event hosted Out at the Fair, an official LGBTQ festival.

The festival featured an appearance from the Golden State Squares — a gay and lesbian square dancing club — and a “Glam Show” featuring drag queens such as Xotica Erotica, Jazlyn Slayer and Tequila Halston.

Rainbow flags — a symbol of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities — also were distributed for free.

Out at the Fair started in 2011 as an “unofficial gay day” at the San Diego County Fair and has since expanded to the California State Fair in Sacramento, the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque and fairs in Alameda, Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties.

In May, the OC Fair Board voted to fly the LGBTQ pride flag at the OC Fair & Event Center year-round, following similar city council actions in Costa Mesa and Laguna Beach.