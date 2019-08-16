Biz News: Gratitude Kitchen & Bar in Newport Beach to be reborn as plant-based Mexican restaurant

Gratitude Kitchen & Bar in Newport Beach is closing for renovations Sept. 3 and will reopen under a new concept, Gracias Madre, in November, according to a news release.

Gracias Madre, which also has a location in West Hollywood, specializes in plant-based Mexican food.

Customers who dine at Gratitude in August will receive a postcard that can be redeemed for two free margaritas when Gracias Madre opens.

New climbing gym coming to Fountain Valley

A new 30,000-square-foot climbing gym is slated to open in Fountain Valley this fall.

Planet Granite, at 18030 Newhope St., will offer bouldering terrain, fitness zones, a yoga studio and training and communal areas.

Advertisement

For more information, visit planetgranite.com/fountain-valley.

Karma moves dealership across Newport

Karma Automotive, an Irvine-based electric car maker, is having a grand opening celebration for its new dealership in Newport Beach on Aug. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The new location is at 4040 Campus Drive. It will replace Karma’s existing dealership site at 950 W. Coast Hwy.

Satellite launch firm loses CEO amid ‘major change in financing’

Vector Launch Inc., an Arizona-based small-satellite launch firm with an engineering facility in Huntington Beach, has paused operations due to a “major change in financing,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Times also noted that Jim Cantrell, Vector’s former chief executive, had been replaced in the role by John Garvey, the company’s president of launch services.

It was not immediately clear if Cantrell’s departure would lead to layoffs or other business changes, according to T he Times.

Advertisement

Vector was founded in 2016.

Tackle Box to celebrate first anniversary

Tackle Box, a seafood eatery in Costa Mesa, is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Aug. 24.

The celebration will run from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. and include food and drink specials, as well as the debut of a new Saturday night DJ set.

Tackle Box is within South Coast Collection at 3321 Hyland Ave., Suite E. For more information, visit tackleboxoc.com.

Hoag foundation meets fundraising goal early

The Hoag Hospital Foundation has surpassed the $627-million goal for its Hoag Promise Campaign 18 months ahead of schedule, thanks to gifts from more than 22,000 donors, according to a news release.

Priority areas for the campaign include supporting precision medicine, research that transforms care, recruiting and retaining renowned physicians, early adoption of technology, and nurse scholarships, according to a news release.

Hoag officials noted that the Promise Campaign will continue raising funds through its original end date of Dec. 31, 2020.

Fundraiser helps feed O.C. population

The Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar recently hosted a fundraiser that collected nearly $5,000.

Funds raised during the event, which celebrated National Oyster Day, will provide roughly 8,500 meals for Orange County residents in need through Bracken’s Kitchen — a Garden Grove-based nonprofit.