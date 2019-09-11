Newport vets and friends mark Patriot Day

The Sons of the American Legion in Newport Beach gathered Wednesday to mark the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that changed the world.

About 3,000 people died in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, after hijacked airliners plowed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and a field in southwestern Pennsylvania after passengers and crew members thwarted terrorists’ plans to fly to Washington.

The Sons of the American Legion at Post 291 on the Balboa Peninsula held a Patriot Day event that included remarks from Newport Beach Mayor Diane Dixon and first responders, as well as food, vendors and music at Veterans Memorial Park, which adjoins the legion’s 15th Street clubhouse.