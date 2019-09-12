Political Landscape: Ex-Rep. Dana Rohrabacher sells Costa Mesa home

Former U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher sold his Eastside Costa Mesa home late last month for $1.5 million.

The mid-century ranch on Costa Mesa Street — with four bedrooms and three bathrooms — is “a cheery blend of traditional yet casual coastal elegance,” according to one listing. The two-story, 2,346-square-foot home features a library, office and updated kitchen, plus a bonus room and detached garage. Designer touches include distressed hardwood floors, a red Dutch door, custom wainscoting and crown molding, and plantation shutters.

The large entertainer’s yard has mature citrus trees, seasonal grapevines and a large deck.

Rohrabacher and his wife purchased the home in 2012. The couple listed it for $1.7 million in March and trimmed the asking price four times before closing a deal on Aug. 28, according to Zillow.

Rohrabacher was known to hold press conferences outside the home, and protesters also would gather in the street to get their messages across to the 15-term Republican representative.

Rohrabacher is now living a post-congressional life in Maine after Laguna Beach Democrat Harley Rouda displaced him last year.

Newport women Dems to discuss gun control

Next Tuesday’s Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club meeting will feature discussions on gun violence and control.

Sandy Wilder, president of the Brady Campaign’s Orange County chapter; and Carole Hacker, legislative lead for the Orange County chapter of Moms Demand Action, will talk about recent mass shootings and how to convince lawmakers and the private sector to enact gun control reforms at the national, state and local levels.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave. in Corona del Mar. Guest admission is $10 to $15 and RSVPs are encouraged at nbwdc.org. Parking is free.

Bolsa Chica State Beach rally and cleanup will support land and water fund

The Surfrider Foundation’s Huntington Beach/Seal Beach chapter will present a cleanup event Saturday at Bolsa Chica State Beach as part of a rally supporting a House bill that would provide full, permanent congressional funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Community leaders and coastal advocates are expected to gather with more than 100 volunteers at the event, scheduled for 8 to 11 a.m. The beach is at Warner Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund provides grants for recreational amenities, habitat conservation and other benefits for public beaches.

Rouda to headline Speak Up Newport

U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach) will provide updates from Washington during the Oct. 9 Speak Up Newport forum.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the community room at the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive. For more information, visit speakupnewport.com.