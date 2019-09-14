Downtown Huntington Beach bustles with energy as weekend-long cultural and city celebrations begin

1/9
Polynesian dancers were part of the entertainment during Saturday’s He’e Nalu Aloha Festival at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza. (Photo by Susan Hoffman)
2/9
The Kamaki Keawe Hawaiian Music group performs during the He’e Nalu Aloha Pier Festival. (Photo by Susan Hoffman)
3/9
The Sweeney family has a family photo taken in the converted VW bus photo booth. (Photo by Susan Hoffman)
4/9
Daryl Topalian proudly stands in front of his 1970 Bay Window VW bus. (Photo by Susan Hoffman)
5/9
Vintage Volkswagen buses were part of the Kowabunga display at Surf City Days. (Photo by Susan Hoffman)
6/9
A traditional Hawaiian hula dance was part of the entertainment at the He’e Nalu Aloha Festival in Huntington Beach. (Photo by Susan Hoffman)
7/9
Hula performers dance onstage. (Photo by Susan Hoffman)
8/9
The Granada Hills Hibiscus Kane dance group was part of the Polynesian portion of the Aloha Hula entertainment lineup. (Photo by Susan Hoffman)
9/9
He’e Nalu Aloha Festival entertainment director, Greg Tama Potjes along with Selyna McKee during the event Saturday in Huntington Beach. (Photo by Susan Hoffman)
Downtown Huntington Beach bustled with energy as well as city and cultural pride Saturday during Surf City Days and the He’e Nalu Aloha Pier Fest.
The two events, presented by the Downtown Business Improvement District, featured a volleyball tournament, surf contests, music, vendors, a surfboard demo day and the Kowabunga Van Klan.
The celebrations continue Sunday at the beach, Main Street, Fifth Street and Pier Plaza with another volleyball tournament, afternoon dory boat races and more cultural events throughout the day.
For a full event and entertainment lineup, visit hbdowntown.com.
Advertisement