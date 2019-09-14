Downtown Huntington Beach bustles with energy as weekend-long cultural and city celebrations begin

Downtown Huntington Beach bustled with energy as well as city and cultural pride Saturday during Surf City Days and the He’e Nalu Aloha Pier Fest.

The two events, presented by the Downtown Business Improvement District, featured a volleyball tournament, surf contests, music, vendors, a surfboard demo day and the Kowabunga Van Klan.

The celebrations continue Sunday at the beach, Main Street, Fifth Street and Pier Plaza with another volleyball tournament, afternoon dory boat races and more cultural events throughout the day.

For a full event and entertainment lineup, visit hbdowntown.com.

Advertisement

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.