Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

8 arrested in sweep of Fairview and Talbert parks targeting camping violations

A man in a jeans and a black long sleeved shirt with a black cap is being lead into a police car by a man wearing a police uniform with “Park Ranger” written on the back. To the left, a man wearing carrying a red backpack and wearing a black shirt with “Police” written on the back.
One of eight people arrested Wednesday is led to a police car during a sweep of encampments at Fairview and Talbert Regional parks in Costa Mesa.
(Courtesy of Costa Mesa Police Department)
By Julia Sclafani
Sep. 18, 2019
5:19 PM
Share

A sweep of Fairview and Talbert Regional parks in Costa Mesa resulted in eight people being arrested Wednesday morning and triggered a search for an additional suspect who is a parolee, police said.

Starting at 6 a.m., Costa Mesa police, along with the Costa Mesa Public Services Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Department — including the helicopter Duke — Costa Mesa Network for Homeless Solutions, Orange County Parks and Huntington Beach police helicopter HB1 canvassed the parks to clear what police said were homeless encampments.

Officers arrested eight people and began a search for a ninth person who is a “known parolee,” according to Costa Mesa police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad. That person was not found, but officers were continuing to search the area, police said.

Advertisement

The eight people arrested were suspected of municipal code violations for off-trail camping, Fyad said. One of them also had a misdemeanor warrant and at least one was suspected of possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia, Fyad said.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsCosta Mesa
Julia Sclafani
Follow Us
Julia Sclafani covers cops and courts for the Daily Pilot. A native of Orange County, she joined the Pilot in September 2018 after earning a master’s degree from the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Journalism.
More on this Subject
Advertisement