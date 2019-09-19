Around Town: Crowds will walk the walk in Newport to raise funds for breast cancer research

Susan G. Komen Orange County’s More than Pink Walk, formerly known as the Race for the Cure, takes place Sunday in Newport Beach.

The fundraising event benefits breast cancer research.

Festivities start at 6:30 a.m. near the Pacific Life building, 700 Newport Center Drive. The 5K walk is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit komenoc.org.

Harvest Festival comes to O.C. fairgrounds

The OC Fair & Event Center is hosting a Harvest Festival event Friday through Sunday.

Advertisement

The festival will feature artisans exhibiting 24,000 American-made arts and crafts, as well as food, entertainment and prizes. General admission is $9. The cost is $7 for senior citizens and military service members, $4 for children ages 13-17 and free for those 12 and younger. Parking is $9.

For more information and a complete event schedule, visit harvestfestival.com. The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.

Residents to clean up county coastline

The 35th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Cleanup locations include Bartlett Park, 19822 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach; Huntington City Beach at Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway; Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve, 3842 Warner Ave., Huntington Beach; Huntington Dog Beach, 100 Goldenwest St.; lower Santa Ana River, 20461 Craimer Lane, Huntington Beach; Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve, 2301 University Drive, Newport Beach; Main Beach, 175 N. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach; and Aliso Beach Park, 31131 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach.

Participants are asked to bring their own supplies. For more information and a complete list of cleanup sites, visit coastkeeper.org.

Skimboard competition in Newport Beach this weekend

The 15th annual Oktoberfest skimboarding competition, presented by Exile Skimboards, starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday near the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach.

Advertisement

All competitors are welcome. Visit bit.ly/2mia2kO for more information.

National Dance Day event Saturday at Segerstrom Center

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, in collaboration with the nonprofit American Dance Movement, will celebrate the 10th annual National Dance Day with a free public event from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Segerstrom’s Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa.

It will include dance performances featuring competitors from “So You Think You Can Dance” and “World of Dance,” interactive group workshops, lessons and workouts and more.

American Dance Movement co-founders Nigel Lythgoe (creator, executive producer and judge for “So You Think You Can Dance”) and director, producer, dancer, actor and choreographer Adam Shankman will attend, with Lythgoe kicking off the festivities at noon and Shankman introducing the official National Dance Day routine at 5:15 p.m.

For the full schedule of events, visit scfta.org/events/2019/national-dance-day-free.

Surf City hosts sunset running event

The Surf City 10 Sundown, a running event along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the pier.

For more information or to register. visit motivrunning.com/surf-city-10miler.

Restaurateur finishes cross-country walk Saturday in Newport

Thomas Curran and his dog, Wink, have been walking across the country, raising money for the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation. (Courtesy of Thomas Curran)

Thomas Curran, an Orange County-based restaurateur, is scheduled to complete a 3,200-mile walk across the United States at noon Saturday in Newport Beach.

Curran’s journey started in February and will end at the Newport Pier. He has been raising money for the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, with a goal of $20,000.

Gala to benefit Laguna Art Museum

The Laguna Art Museum’s 2019 gala is from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Festival of Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. The event will include dinner, wine, dancing and performance art.

For more information, call (949) 494-8971, ext. 208.

Advertisement

Also on Saturday, the museum, at 307 Cliff Drive, is participating in Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day, offering free admission. Museum Day tickets are required and are available at smithsonian.com.

Newport store hosts benefit

Elyse Walker will host CASA Rocks, a benefit for the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Orange County program, from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the store’s Newport Beach location at 3444 Via Lido.

Casa is a nonprofit organization serving abused, abandoned and neglected children through volunteer advocates. One-tenth of the night’s proceeds will benefit the program. The event will feature sushi, sashimi and live entertainment.

New locomotive chugging into Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park

An Orange County Model Engineers member rides one of the locomotives at Goat Hill Junction in Costa Mesa's Fairview Park. (File Photo)

Members of the Orange County Model Engineers, the volunteer group that leads the train rides through Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park, are gearing up for a new rig.

The club will unveil a new locomotive Saturday morning. Community leaders will gather at 9:30 a.m. for a ceremony, including the celebratory “big toot” by the engineers and their trains. Rides will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Model Engineers’ railroad is at 2500 Placentia Ave.

Abstract art exhibit comes to Huntington Beach

The Huntington Beach Art Center is featuring a new exhibition titled “The Edge of Light: Historic and Contemporary Perspectives on California Abstraction.”

The exhibit features California abstract art from the late 1960s to the present. It starts Saturday and runs through Oct. 26. Featured artists include Lita Albuquerque, Peter Alexander, Stephanie Bachiero, Larry Bell, Mary Corse, Tony DeLap, Joe Goode, Scot Heywood, John M. Miller, Cole Sternberg and De Wain Valentine.

The center is at 538 Main St. Visit huntingtonbeachartcenter.org for more information.

H.B. orchestra opening new season

The Huntington Beach Symphony Orchestra opens its 11th season Sunday with “Sturm und Drang: The Storm,” a concert featuring music by Wagner, Beethoven and others.

Adult tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Advertisement

The concert is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the theater at Huntington Beach High School, 1905 Main St.

For more information, call (714) 274-5524 or visit hbsymphony.org.

Laguna bookstore hosts author

Laguna Beach Books will host author Bruce Holsinger at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free. Holsinger will be signing copies of his newest book, “The Gifted School.” The store is at 1200 S. Coast Hwy.

Begonia event coming to CdM

Sherman Library & Gardens will host the Southern California Begonia Society’s judged show and sale from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission to the show is included in the $5 entry fee for the gardens at 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar. For more information, call (949) 673-2261.

St. James hosts ‘synthesis of traditions’ jazz concert

St. James Episcopal Church at 3209 Via Lido in Newport Beach will host the Jazz Vespers group with the Rev. Norm Freeman at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Jazz Vespers ensemble is a “synthesis of traditions, a blending of an age-old liturgy with the unique musical language we call jazz,” according to St. James.

For more information, email info@stjamesnewport.org or call (949) 675-0210.

New OCC maritime education center to break ground

Orange Coast College will have a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for its new Maritime Training Center in Newport Beach.

When complete in fall 2021, the two-story, 12,000-square-foot facility will be the new home of OCC’s professional mariner program for students pursuing careers in boating-related fields.

Monday’s ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. across the street from the school’s sailing and seamanship facility at 1801 W. Coast Hwy.

In addition, Sarah Hirsch has been named head of OCC’s community boating programs.

Hirsch worked in San Diego as a merchant mariner, officer and captain on training vessels. She holds a master’s degree in adult education/training and development from Central Michigan University and a bachelor’s in sociology from the University of Michigan.

OCC hosts outdoor film series

The Friends of the Orange Coast College Library will present portions of the Banff Mountain Film Festival world tour at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the on-campus Robert B. Moore Theatre, 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa.

The festival will feature an international selection of films that present a wide range of outdoor adventures and portraits, including climbing, mountain expeditions and remote cultures, according to a news release.

Tickets are $12 in advance and are available at occtickets.com. Tickets at the door are $15. Proceeds will benefit Friends of the Library.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and local historian to speak at Newport library

Author Chris Epting will be at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 to discuss his book “Rock ‘n’ Roll in Orange County: Music Madness and Memories.” Admission is free.

Visit newportbeachca.gov/events to register.

On Oct. 3, the library will host former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 7 p.m. He will discuss his newest novel, “Mycroft and Sherlock: The Empty Birdcage.”

Reservations to attend can be made at newportbeachlibrary.org/calendar.

Vietnam-era aircraft to arrive at Heroes Hall

A rendering shows the A-4 Skyhawk aircraft that will be displayed outside the Heroes Hall veterans museum at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. (Courtesy of OC Fair & Event Center)

A Vietnam War-era A-4 Skyhawk aircraft will be relocated from the Santa Ana Civic Center to Heroes Hall, the veterans museum at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, beginning at 8 p.m. Sept. 26. The 15-mile move is expected to last until 5:30 a.m. the next day.

An official unveiling is scheduled for Nov. 9.

The aircraft is on loan from the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Fla.

Laguna Dance Festival coming to Irvine’s Barclay Theatre

The Laguna Dance Festival will be held Sept. 27-29 at the Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive.

Performing groups will include the Parsons Dance Company on Sept. 27; Parsons, Rubberband and Ballet West on the 28th and Rubberband on the 29th.

For show times and tickets, visit lagunadancefestival.org.

Sammy Hagar to present music festival in Huntington Beach

Rock star Sammy Hagar’s High Tide Beach Party and Car Show will take place at Huntington State Beach on Sept. 28-29.

First-day performances will start with Aunt Mary, followed by Bullets & Octane, Tony Lewis from the Outfield, Steel Panther, Blue Oyster Cult, the Beach Boys and Hagar, who is known for his long solo career and as former lead singer of Montrose and Van Halen.

On the 29th, the lineup is Flashback Heart Attack, Tom Wopat, Patty Smyth and Scandal, Extreme, Night Ranger, Vince Neil and KC and the Sunshine Band.

Performances begin at noon both days. Two-day general admission starts at $110. Guests must be at least 21 years old.

For more information, visit hightidebeachparty.com.

HGTV star named grand marshal of Christmas Boat Parade

A group dressed as the "Peanuts" gang dances on a boat during a past Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. HGTV star Christina Anstead will be grand marshal of this year's parade in Newport Harbor. (File Photo)

Christina Anstead, star of HGTV’s “Christina on the Coast” and “Flip or Flop,” has been named grand marshal of the 111th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

“We are thrilled to bring Christina Anstead on board as our 2019 boat parade grand marshal,” David Beek, the parade’s co-chairman, said in a news release. “Christina is a new resident of our community, and her TV show ‘Christina on the Coast’ helps to bring the beauty of Newport Beach to light, and what ... better way to make our parade that much brighter than with the star power that Christina brings.”

The parade, in which holiday-themed vessels travel a 14-mile route around Newport Harbor, is scheduled for Dec. 18-22.

Marine Mammal Center raises record $430,000 at gala

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach raised a record $430,000 at its Call of the Sea Gala on Sept. 8.

The funds will help the center’s mammal patients, as well as its education and conservation programs.

Community Foundation names new COO

Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation has named Tammy Tumbling as its first chief operating officer and executive vice president.

Tumbling was director of government relations at Southern California Edison and is an alumna of Cal State Dominguez Hills. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s in public administration.

Scholar donates papers to UC Irvine archives

Fredric Jameson, a scholar and director of the Institute for Critical Theory at Duke University, is donating his personal papers and professional records to UC Irvine’s critical theory archive.

The collection includes published and unpublished manuscripts, drafts, books, photographs and other materials, according to a news release.

Newport doctors publish new book about hair loss

Drs. Richard Chaffoo and Susan Stuart, founders of Newport Beach Hair MD, have released a new book, “Hair Loss Solutions: The Ultimate Guide to Restoring Your Hairline.”

The book retails for $15 in paperback and is available at Amazon.com. Proceeds will benefit an autism nonprofit.