Man carrying cash, drugs, ski mask and loaded gun arrested in Huntington Beach, police say

A 46-year-old man carrying $20,000 in cash, multiple drugs, a ski mask and a loaded revolver was arrested this week in Huntington Beach, according to authorities.

A Huntington Beach police officer stopped the man — who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance — while on patrol Wednesday in the area of Springdale Street and Warner Avenue, police said Thursday.

Police said the man had more than a half-pound of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin and 5 grams of LSD with him.

Authorities say the suspect was found with $20,000 in cash, multiple drugs, a loaded revolver and a ski mask. (Courtesy of Huntington Beach Police Department)

Justin Reasoner of Fresno was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell, being under the influence of a controlled substance and being in possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.

Advertisement

He was released Wednesday on $50,000 bond, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.