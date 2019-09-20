Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Man carrying cash, drugs, ski mask and loaded gun arrested in Huntington Beach, police say

reasoner.jpg
The Huntington Beach Police Department arrested Justin Reasoner, 46, of Fresno on Wednesday.
(Courtesy of Huntington Beach Police Department)
By Julia Sclafani
Sep. 20, 2019
1:09 PM
A 46-year-old man carrying $20,000 in cash, multiple drugs, a ski mask and a loaded revolver was arrested this week in Huntington Beach, according to authorities.

A Huntington Beach police officer stopped the man — who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance — while on patrol Wednesday in the area of Springdale Street and Warner Avenue, police said Thursday.

Police said the man had more than a half-pound of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin and 5 grams of LSD with him.

mask.png
Authorities say the suspect was found with $20,000 in cash, multiple drugs, a loaded revolver and a ski mask.
(Courtesy of Huntington Beach Police Department)

Justin Reasoner of Fresno was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell, being under the influence of a controlled substance and being in possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.

He was released Wednesday on $50,000 bond, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

NewsHuntington Beach
Julia Sclafani
Julia Sclafani covers cops and courts for the Daily Pilot. A native of Orange County, she joined the Pilot in September 2018 after earning a master’s degree from the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Journalism.
