Police arrest 52-year-old man suspected of illegally growing marijuana in Fountain Valley home

Chinh Le, 52, of Garden Grove was arrested on suspicion of illegally cultivating marijuana and stealing utilities, police said.
(Courtesy of Fountain Valley Police Department)
By Julia Sclafani
Sep. 20, 2019
8:18 AM
A 52-year-old man was arrested this week on suspicion of illegally growing marijuana inside a Fountain Valley home, according to authorities.

After receiving a complaint, detectives from the Fountain Valley Police Department launched an investigation Tuesday and searched a residence in the 16000 block of Sycamore Street. There, they discovered an operational marijuana grow and seized 311 marijuana plants, police said Thursday.

An additional investigation by Southern California Edison determined that about $14,000 worth of bypassed electricity had been stolen over the past few months to power the grow, police said.

Chinh Le, of Garden Grove, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of cultivating marijuana and stealing utilities, police said.

Le was released from Orange County Sheriff’s Department custody Wednesday on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.

Julia Sclafani
Julia Sclafani covers cops and courts for the Daily Pilot. A native of Orange County, she joined the Pilot in September 2018 after earning a master’s degree from the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Journalism.
