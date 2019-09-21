Sammy Hagar’s Huntington Beach music festival is canceled

Sammy Hagar’s High Tide Beach Party & Car Show, scheduled for next weekend at Huntington State Beach, has been canceled.

A message posted on the music festival’s website said organizers were denied a permit from the California Department of Parks and Recreation and that they could not relocate the event.

The message said all ticket holders would receive a refund through the event’s official ticketing outlets.

A statement from the parks department said Friday that the production company “did not meet permit requirements.”

The Sept. 28-29 event was to feature day-long series of performances from veteran rock and pop acts such as the Beach Boys, Blue Oyster Cult, Patty Smyth and Scandal, Night Ranger, Vince Neil, KC and the Sunshine Band and Hagar himself, who is known for his long solo career and as former lead singer of Montrose and Van Halen.

The High Tide Beach Party is the third Huntington State Beach music festival to be canceled this year, following On the Water, which had been scheduled for Oct. 12-13, and the Like Totally Festival, which was originally scheduled for May 11.