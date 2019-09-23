Motorcyclist, 22, dies following crash at Newport Beach-Costa Mesa border

A 22-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed into a raised center median on a Newport Beach street and he was run over by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.

The Orange County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist as Ruben Rodriguez Banuelos of Rancho Cucamonga. The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Irvine Avenue near Santa Isabel Avenue, according to Newport Beach police.

Rodriguez Banuelos’ motorcycle crashed into the median and landscaping on the east side of the road, causing him to be ejected, according to police. Rodriguez Banuelos landed on the west side of the road and was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

Rodriguez Banuelos was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, where he was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Irvine Avenue is on the Newport Beach-Costa Mesa border. The initial crash was on the Newport Beach side; the hit-and-run was on the Costa Mesa side, police said.

The vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run is a black SUV, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call Costa Mesa traffic Sgt. Zack Hoferitza at (714) 754-5125.

Daily Pilot staff writer Luke Money contributed to this report.