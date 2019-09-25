Man charged in vandalism of homes and cars in Huntington Beach neighborhood

A Rialto man has been arrested on suspicion of vandalizing a Huntington Beach neighborhood while wielding an ax this week, authorities said Wednesday.

Vincent Vargas, 29, was charged with felony assault — on allegations of throwing a brick at a person driving a car — and felony vandalism after property was damaged around the area of Bushard Street and Adams Avenue, according to Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Angie Bennett.

Vargas pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday, according to Orange County Superior Court records. He is being held at Orange County Jail with bail set at $120,000, records show.

Authorities responded to the area at about 11:15 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of an armed man vandalizing property. Responding officers saw slashed tires and smashed windows on several vehicles, as well as smashed porch lights on houses. An ax was found at the scene, police said.

KTLA contributed to this report.