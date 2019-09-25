Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Man charged in vandalism of homes and cars in Huntington Beach neighborhood

Vincent Vargas, 29, of Rialto has been charged with felony vandalism and assault, according to authorities.
(Courtesy of Huntington Beach Police Department)
By Priscella Vega
Sep. 25, 2019
4:10 PM
A Rialto man has been arrested on suspicion of vandalizing a Huntington Beach neighborhood while wielding an ax this week, authorities said Wednesday.

Vincent Vargas, 29, was charged with felony assault — on allegations of throwing a brick at a person driving a car — and felony vandalism after property was damaged around the area of Bushard Street and Adams Avenue, according to Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Angie Bennett.

Vargas pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday, according to Orange County Superior Court records. He is being held at Orange County Jail with bail set at $120,000, records show.

Authorities responded to the area at about 11:15 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of an armed man vandalizing property. Responding officers saw slashed tires and smashed windows on several vehicles, as well as smashed porch lights on houses. An ax was found at the scene, police said.

KTLA contributed to this report.

Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is the Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in February 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. She earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach. (714) 966-4617.
