Man with ax vandalizes homes and cars in Huntington Beach; suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested after a man vandalized cars and homes in a Huntington Beach neighborhood Monday, officials said.

Authorities were called around 11:15 a.m. about an armed man vandalizing property as he walked around the area of Bushard Street and Adams Avenue, Huntington Beach police said.

Officers responded and immediately detained a suspect, police said.

Officers saw slashed tires and smashed windows on several vehicles and smashed porch lights on houses. An ax was found at the scene, police said.

Kraig Barcinas said he was at his girlfriend’s house on Bushard Street when someone began ringing the doorbell.

Barcinas said his girlfriend saw a man with what he described as a hammer in his hand and that the man smashed a lamp and a door at the home.

Barcinas said he followed the man and saw him target a neighbor’s car. But after he approached the man and talked with him, he dropped his weapon, Barcinas said.

Police said the suspect was taken to the city jail and that investigators were working to verify his identity.

Police said they discovered vandalized property in the area of Bushard between Adams and Indianapolis avenues.

Area residents who find damage can contact Huntington Beach police at (714) 960-8811.

