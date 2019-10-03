Roger’s Gardens unveils ‘Enchanted Christmas’ boutique

1/5
Andrea Kunihiro explores one of the many decorated trees Wednesday during a preview of the 2019 Christmas boutique, “Enchanted Christmas,” at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar. The display will be open to the public Friday through Christmas Day. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
A Christmas scene made of wood is one of the items offered for sale at Roger’s Gardens’ 2019 Christmas boutique, “Enchanted Christmas,” which opens to the public Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
A guest shops for ornaments during a preview of the 2019 Christmas boutique on Wednesday at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar. (Scott Smeltzer/ Staff Photographer)
Ornaments in the form of sweets adorn a tree in Roger’s Gardens’ 2019 Christmas boutique, called “Enchanted Christmas.” (Scott Smeltzer/ Staff Photographer)
Barbara Moree peruses a decorated tree Wednesday during a preview of the 2019 Christmas boutique, “Enchanted Christmas,” at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar. (Scott Smeltzer/ Staff Photographer)
Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar opens its 2019 Christmas boutique to the public on Friday.
The theme of the display, called “Enchanted Christmas,” is a forest filled with sparkling toadstools, twinkling lights and assorted ornaments and other decor.
It continues through Christmas Day. Admission is free.
The Corona del Mar nursery and home and garden decor outlet, known for its expansive Halloween and Christmas boutiques, unveils this year’s immersive spookiness to the public Friday with a “Malice in Wonderland” theme.
Roger’s Gardens also is offering its Halloween boutique, “Malice in Wonderland,” through Oct. 31.
The home, garden and landscape center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Road. For more information, call (949) 640-5800 or visit rogersgardens.com.