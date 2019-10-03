Roger’s Gardens unveils ‘Enchanted Christmas’ boutique

Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar opens its 2019 Christmas boutique to the public on Friday.

The theme of the display, called “Enchanted Christmas,” is a forest filled with sparkling toadstools, twinkling lights and assorted ornaments and other decor.

It continues through Christmas Day. Admission is free.

Roger’s Gardens also is offering its Halloween boutique, “Malice in Wonderland,” through Oct. 31.

The home, garden and landscape center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Road. For more information, call (949) 640-5800 or visit rogersgardens.com.