Spirits soar as international jet teams wow spectators during Huntington Beach air show

Three international jet teams showed off their best aerial stunts to a sea of spectators Saturday during the Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach.

Saturday was the second day of the free annual show — which this year features the Air Force Thunderbirds, the United Kingdom’s Red Arrows and Canada’s Snowbirds.

Other performers include pilot Mike Wiskus, a FedEx fly-by and, for the first time in the air show’s four-year history, dueling jetpack riders.

The aerial extravaganza continues from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Waterfront Beach Resort in the 21000 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to snag a viewing spot on the sand. Upgraded seats are available for purchase online and at the event.

For more information, visit pacificairshow.com.