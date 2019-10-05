Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Spirits soar as international jet teams wow spectators during Huntington Beach air show

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows make a grand entrance at the Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach on Saturday.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Crowds watch as the Canadian Forces Snowbirds begin their show in formation.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds crisscross each other.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
Attendees keep a close eye on the action at the air show.   (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer )
A parachuter flies the POW-MIA flag as he descends in Huntington Beach on Saturday.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in close formation.  (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot staff
Oct. 5, 2019
8 PM
Three international jet teams showed off their best aerial stunts to a sea of spectators Saturday during the Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach.

Saturday was the second day of the free annual show — which this year features the Air Force Thunderbirds, the United Kingdom’s Red Arrows and Canada’s Snowbirds.

Other performers include pilot Mike Wiskus, a FedEx fly-by and, for the first time in the air show’s four-year history, dueling jetpack riders.

The aerial extravaganza continues from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Waterfront Beach Resort in the 21000 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to snag a viewing spot on the sand. Upgraded seats are available for purchase online and at the event.

For more information, visit pacificairshow.com.

Daily Pilot staff
