Portion of Bayside Drive to see parking restrictions at request of residents

New parking restrictions will be going into place for a portion of Bayside Drive in Newport Beach to accommodate street sweeping.

City staff said in a report presented to the City Council Tuesday that the Bayside Village Homeowners Assn. reached out to the city to request parking restrictions be implemented on north Bayside Drive between Coast Highway and East Road.

The association maintained that while the streets were swept weekly, it was ineffectual without parking restrictions. Staff agreed.

Parking restrictions will now be implemented on the south side of the street every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The north side of the street will see restricted parking on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to keep existing sweeping routes and minimize impacts on homeowners.

Council members approved the change on Tuesday as part of their consent calendar, a list of items that are considered routine and are approved in a single motion without discussion.

