Blocked drainpipe in median of 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa could contain human remains

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is assisting Caltrans and California Highway Patrol with an investigation into possible human remains discovered Monday inside a drainpipe near the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle said Tuesday deputies were contacted by Caltrans, which had sent maintenance workers to investigate the blockage of a drainpipe located in the center median of the freeway, near the Baker Street exit.

“During that maintenance, while they were surveilling one of the pipes, they found what they believed to be human remains,” Steinle said, indicating a robotic camera system was used to peer inside the structure. “The remains were deep inside of this drainpipe.”

Caltrans on Tuesday began flushing the system to try and expel the blockage. The Orange County coroner’s office has been called to the scene along with an anthropologist to determine whether the material, once it’s dislodged from the pipe, is human in nature.

Steinle said officials were standing by to retrieve the debris and determine next steps.

Inquiries to representatives with Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol seeking more information were not immediately returned Tuesday.

