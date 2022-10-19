Barktoberfest offers a howling good time for animal lovers, pets in Costa Mesa Saturday

Locals will have a chance this Saturday to adopt pets and enter four-legged friends in a costume parade and contest, as Costa Mesa presents its fourth annual Barktoberfest, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at TeWinkle Park’s Bark Park.

Presented by the city’s Parks and Community Services Department, the free event features a day of Halloween-themed activities for animal lovers and their canine companions as well as an opportunity to learn more about animal care services in and around Costa Mesa.

English bulldog Elton, dressed as horror icon Chucky with owner Melissa Kishel, of Costa Mesa, participate in a costume parade at last year’s Barktoberfest in the Bark Park near Costa Mesa’s TeWinkle Park. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Last year’s event featured free dog training sessions, crafts for people and their pets and information from vendors and rescue organizations working locally. Vendors and organizations slated to appear this year include No Stray Left Behind, O.C. Animal Care, Top Dog Bakery, Second Chance for Blind Dogs and German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County.

Attendees on Saturday can also participate in a microchip clinic, hosted by the Costa Mesa no-kill pet rescue group Priceless Pets where, for $25, pet owners may have a readable chip painlessly inserted under their pets’ skin for easy tracking should the animal become lost or missing.

The Bark Park at TeWinkle is located at 970 Arlington Drive, in Costa Mesa. For more information, call (714) 754-4918 or (714) 754-5128 during regular City Hall hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brittany Kelly, co-founder of No Stray Left Behind, with Whiskey and Andre, at last year’s Barktoberfest in Costa Mesa. The annual event, which features animal adoptions, comes to TeWinkle Park Saturday. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.