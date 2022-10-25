Fountain Valley High student accused of bringing gun to Westminster High campus

A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student took a loaded handgun onto the campus of Westminster High School and has been booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall, Westminster police said Tuesday.

The teen, whose name was not released, was booked on suspicion of possession of a weapon at school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed firearm.

Police were dispatched about 12:15 p.m. Monday to Westminster High School. The girl showed the weapon to another student in a restroom, police said.

Staff at the school detained the teen and took the gun away as police were called to the campus, police said.

It didn’t appear the girl made any specific threats against school officials or students on the campus, police said.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.