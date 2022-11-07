Sewage spill forces closure of Newport Beach bay channel waters

The water in several Newport Beach bay channels was closed to swimmers Sunday and remained closed Monday due to a sewage spill, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The nature and origin of the spill were not immediately disclosed.

According to OCHCA, the closure affects the water in all west Newport Bay channels between 33rd and 43rd streets, as well as the bay water area east of the Newport Boulevard Bridge to the Lido Isle bridge, along with the projection of Pacific Coast Highway and Tustin Avenue.

Health officials said the water will remain off limits to swimming, surfing and diving until further notice. A map of the affected area is available online at ocbeachinfo.com.

