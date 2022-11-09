Events throughout Orange County to honor veterans and active military personnel

It’s almost Veterans Day.

Events will be held throughout Orange County this Friday as well as on the weekend to celebrate the holiday, which honors those who have served in the nation‘s military forces.

Costa Mesa

Among the community celebrations planned is a free event on Saturday, sponsored in partnership with the Heroes Hall Veterans Foundation at Heroes Hall on the Orange County fairgrounds in Costa Mesa. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the hall’s new “Serenity Walk” will take place Saturday afternoon.

Fountain Valley

Fountain Valley and the West Orange County Veterans of Foreign Affairs Post and Auxiliary 9557 will honor veterans at Veterans Park, 17635 Los Alamos St., on Friday. The event will start at 10 a.m. and can also be viewed online at facebook.com/fvrecreation.

Huntington Beach

The city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony and classic car show will take place Friday, with the ceremony at Huntington Beach City Hallbeginning at 11 a.m.

The car show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include hundreds of classic collector cars, customs and motorcycles on display at the city beach parking lot at Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street.

Attendance for both events is free, but fees will be collected from those exhibiting their vehicles. Proceeds will go toward nonprofit organizations.

Additionally, Nuvision Federal Credit Union is hosting a breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday to honor veterans at the credit union’s Huntington Beach location on Edinger Avenue. An outdoor ceremony is expected to take place between the Nuvision building and the Refuge church. Active military and veterans will have a catered breakfast and receive a $25 gas gift card. Those interested in participating should sign up at eventbrite.com/e/2022-nuvision-veterans-day-appreciation-breakfast-tickets-439319074177.

Laguna Beach

An Air Force C-17 flyover will take place in Heisler Park on Friday, hosted by the First Marine Division Band, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 and American Legion Post 222. The free event is expected to begin at 10:45 a.m., according to the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Newport Beach

American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291 will mark Veterans Day with a ceremony and rifle volley on Friday. The “call to order” is set for 10:50 a.m., but doors will officially open at the post’s 215 15th St. location at 10 a.m.

Guest speaker U.S. Marine Corps veteran Nelson Coburn will address attendees at the main hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the Ohio Trio Plus will play from 1 to 5 p.m.

Food will be available at what the organization says are “Vietnam era” prices for a box lunch and buffet dinner, though they are asking that gratuities match that of similar meals at the 2022 rate. The dinner will begin at 5 and end at 8 p.m. No reservations are required to attend. More information can be found at al291.com/events.

