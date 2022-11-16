Drunk driver in fatal 2019 Huntington Beach hit-and-run convicted of second-degree murder

A man who had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when his BMW struck and killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach three years ago was found guilty of second-degree murder and hit-and-run on Wednesday.

Victor Manuel Romero, 28, had been charged in connection with the death of then-33-year-old Raymond MacDonald. The victim had just celebrated his birthday and was hauling a bike trailer loaded with gifts across the street when he was hit by the defendant’s BMW 328i at Beach Boulevard and Adams Avenue at 2:10 a.m. on March 30, 2019, his mother, Dani MacDonald, 61, told the Daily Pilot. He is survived by his parents, a sister and a teenage daughter.

“I’m happy that this part is over,” Dani MacDonald said. “I hope he [Romero] understands what he did.”

Romero had previously been found guilty of driving while intoxicated in 2012. Following that conviction, he was warned that if he was later caught drunk behind the wheel in a fatal crash he could be charged with murder.

The defendant had been drinking at Hurricanes and the Huntington Beach Beer Co. and wound up in a fight on the second floor of an adjacent parking structure the night MacDonald was killed. Romero received numerous blows to the head, and his attorney, Madeline Berkley, claimed they resulted in a concussion that impacted his memory and decision-making.

Berkley argued that the injury was the reason Romero told police who responded to the fight that he would find someone to give him a ride home but then got into his car instead. Deputy Dist. Atty. Janine Madera said Romero lied to the officers and chose to drive drunk that morning. The prosecutor also noted that he slammed his car into a tree about a minute after striking MacDonald and immediately fled the scene of that collision.

Jurors spent about five hours in deliberation before handing their verdict to Judge Lance P. Jensen at the West Justice Center Wednesday. Romero was scheduled to return for a sentencing hearing on Feb. 10. The typical sentence for the crime is 15 years to life in prison.

MacDonald’s mother said her son was a coastal Orange County native who had deep roots in the area. He worked full time at her catering business and was a regular volunteer at Church by the Sea in Laguna Beach.

“Raymond had the sweetest blue twinkling eyes and an awesome smile,” Dani MacDonald said. “He was a kind, loving soul and would do anything for anybody.”

Relatives of the defendant said he is deeply remorseful about what happened three years ago and genuinely has no recollection of what took place that evening. They described him as someone who always tried to cheer people up when they were down and said he worked multiple jobs to support his mother and siblings.

“I know their [MacDonald’s] son passed away,” the defendant’s mother, Maria Romero, 51, said. “Mine is in jail. I hurt for both sides. I wanted to tell them I’m sorry.”

